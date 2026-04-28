Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, is pleased to announce preliminary and unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 with revenue increasing to approximately C$6.4 million, reflecting a 140% increase compared to C$2.7 million from 2025.

The expected increased revenues reflect the contribution of the Insentra acquisition and continued expansion of TTGI's core operations. Gross profit increased to approximately C$2.2 million compared to C$1.5 million from 2025, while gross margin decreased to 33.7% from 54.1%, primarily due to the integration of Insentra, where roughly 46% of its revenues are derived from professional services, due to seasonality impacts on billable hours during holiday periods.

For the third quarter ending June 30, 2026, management currently expects revenue in the range of approximately C$7.0 million to C$7.5 million, with an anticipated gross margin between 35% and 45%.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING PRE-RELEASED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release contains certain pre-released second quarter and third quarter financial information. The second quarter and third quarter financial information contained in this press release are preliminary and unaudited and represent the most current information available to the Company's management, as financial closing procedures for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 are not yet complete. The Company's actual interim financial statements for such periods will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities administrators on its profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and may result in material changes to the financial information summarized in this press release as a result of the completion of normal quarterly accounting procedures and adjustments, and also what one might expect to be in the final interim financial statements for such periods based on the financial information summarized in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: future financial and operating results, including expectations regarding estimated and projected revenues, gross profits and gross margin; the expected or actual benefits of the Insentra acquisition and continued expansion of its core operations; and TTGI's plans, expectations, business, projections, operations and growth, including in connection with the Insentra acquisition.

The forward-looking statements reflect TTGI's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, TTGI's ability to obtain the anticipated benefits from the Insentra acquisition and continued expansion of its core operations; TTGI's ability to integrate the assets acquired; future market conditions; future growth in the TaaS market; the accuracy of financial and operational projections of TTGI; TTGI's future operating and financial results; the ability to meet capital raising and investment targets; future demand for TTGI's services; that all required regulatory approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; and the prevailing regulatory and tax laws and regulations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent to TTGI's business generally and relating to historical and future financial results as it relates to TTGI's financial condition or results; TTGI's ability to meet capital raising and investment targets; the effect of reductions or increases in TTGI's borrowing costs; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; demand for TTGI's services; the development and execution of the TTGI's plans; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services and infrastructure; applicable laws and government policies; and the risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294545

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.