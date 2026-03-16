New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from March 1, 2026, to and including March 31, 2026.

The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at March 31, 2026.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at December 31, 2025, our portfolio contained 308 properties comprising approximately 18.9 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

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Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust