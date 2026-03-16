Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving transparency and efficiency in digital advertising, today announced that it will participate in Masterclassing.com's upcoming event, "Retail and eCommerce Masterclass," on April 14, 2026 at StartWell in Toronto.

During the Masterclass, BrandPilot will contribute to discussions around advertising efficiency, performance accountability, and the impact of automation on media spend, drawing on its experience operating as an independent performance and validation layer for enterprise advertisers. The private executive dinner will provide an opportunity for deeper, off-the-record dialogue with senior leaders on shared challenges and evolving priorities in digital advertising.

"Enterprise marketers are increasingly looking for clarity, accountability, and defensible decision-making in an environment that has become highly automated and opaque," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Participating in forums like Masterclassing.com allows us to engage directly with senior leaders, share practical insights, and contribute meaningfully to the conversations shaping the future of marketing performance."

Masterclassing.com events convene senior marketing, growth, and digital leaders for in-depth discussions focused on strategy, performance, and emerging challenges within modern marketing ecosystems. BrandPilot's participation reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to engaging enterprise decision-makers through education, practical insights, and real-world performance perspectives.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

About Masterclassing.com

Masterclassing.com is a professional education and executive learning platform that curates invite-only masterclasses, workshops, and private forums for senior leaders across marketing, growth, digital, and technology disciplines. Its events are designed to facilitate practical, peer-driven discussions around strategy, performance, and emerging challenges facing modern organizations, bringing together experienced operators, subject-matter experts, and decision-makers in an intimate, executive setting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including statements regarding the Company's participation in industry forums, its enterprise education strategy, its efforts to engage enterprise advertisers and marketing leaders, and the role such activities may play in supporting the Company's broader business objectives, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully expand enterprise awareness and adoption of its advertising efficiency technologies, the effectiveness of the Company's thought leadership and educational initiatives in generating commercial opportunities, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing technology solutions, changes in digital advertising platforms or market conditions, and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288671

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.