Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Paul Ténière, Peter Espig and Jeff Swinoga to the Company's Board of Directors. These appointments bring significant expertise in the "gold producer" mining industry, capital markets, and corporate leadership to the Company as LaFleur Minerals advances development of its Swanson Gold Project and plans to restart gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt. The strengthened board reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing governance and strategic oversight as it moves towards the restart of gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, in Val d'Or, Quebec, and its next phase of growth and project development.

Paul Ténière, Chief Executive Officer of LaFleur Minerals Inc., brings extensive experience in corporate leadership, capital markets, and project development within the mining and natural resources sector. Mr. Ténière is a seasoned C-Suite mining executive and Professional Geologist with more than 25 years of global experience spanning exploration, resource expansion, project development, capital markets, and disclosure compliance. A recognized expert in NI 43-101, JORC, and SEC S-K 1300 reporting standards, Mr. Ténière has served in senior leadership roles including President & CEO, SVP Exploration, and Director for numerous mining companies listed on the CSE and TSXV including Highlander Silver Corp, KO Gold Inc, Major Precious Metals Corp, Canstar Resources Inc, TRU Precious Metals Corp, and Alma Gold Inc. He also contributed to the capital markets as a Senior Listings Manager and Mining Expert at the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, supporting governance and technical disclosure for emerging mining issuers. Paul holds B.Sc. (Honours) and M.Sc. degrees in Geology. As Chief Executive Officer of LaFleur Minerals, he has been instrumental in advancing the Company's exploration and development plans including the PEA for the Swanson Gold Project and managing the restart of the Beacon Gold Mill in Val d'Or, Québec, positioning the Company to leverage existing infrastructure and regional opportunities to accelerate its pathway toward gold production.

Peter Espig is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nicola Mining Inc., where he has led the company's transformation from creditor protection into a producing mining enterprise while significantly increasing its market capitalization. A seasoned mining executive and financier, Mr. Espig previously served as Vice President at Goldman Sachs in its Principal Finance and Asia Special Situations groups and as Vice President at private equity firm Olympus Capital, where he focused on investment analysis, corporate restructurings, and international financing transactions. Over his career, he has structured more than US$2 billion in private equity and pre-IPO transactions and has extensive experience in corporate turnaround, capital markets, and mining project development. Mr. Espig currently also serves as an advisor to LaFleur Minerals.

LaFleur also welcomes Jeff Swinoga to its Board of Directors, a strategic addition as the Company enters a phase where access to capital, disciplined financial leadership and strong industry relationships are expected to be critical to advancing its projects and long-term growth objectives. Mr. Swinoga is a highly respected mining executive with more than 27 years of experience across exploration, development and operations. He has held senior executive and financial leadership roles with leading mining companies, including Barrick Gold, Torex Gold Resources, Hudbay Minerals, North American Palladium and Golden Star Resources. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Epic Gold Corp. (formerly Exploits Discovery Corp.) and First Mining Gold, where he earned recognition for building high-performing teams, leading strategic transformations, executing M&A and IPO transactions, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation. Mr. Swinoga has led more than $2 billion in project financings and over $400 million in equity raises, working closely with institutional investors, lenders and strategic partners. He also brings extensive board and governance experience, with particular depth in oversight, risk management, continuous disclosure, stakeholder engagement, permitting and social license. Mr. Swinoga is also a Director on the Board of PDAC.

The Company announces the resignations of Preet Gill and Harveer Sidhu from the Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2026. The Board thanks Ms. Gill and Mr. Sidhu for their valuable contributions during their tenure and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

"On behalf of the Board and management, we would like to thank Mr. Sidhu and Ms. Gill for their valuable contributions as directors of the Company and throughout their subsequent tenures. We wish them both the best with future endeavors," expressed Paul Teniere, CEO of the Company.

The Company also announces that members of its senior management team will host a live corporate webinar on March 24, 2026 at 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST, to discuss recent company developments, including the latest positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's district-scale Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of its 100%-owned and fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill located in Canada's largest gold producing region, the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt.

During the webinar, management will provide an overview of the PEA study results, the strategic advantages of the Company's vertically integrated mine-to-mill development strategy combining the Swanson Gold Deposit with its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill, and upcoming operational milestones as LaFleur Minerals advances towards the restart of gold production in Québec's key mining hub, Val-d'Or, Québec.

Webinar Details

Date: March 24, 2026, at 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST

Format: Live Corporate Webinar with Management Presentation and Q&A

Link for access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83476863366

The presentation will include an update on ongoing technical work and planned next steps aimed at advancing the Swanson Gold Project while progressing recommissioning work at the Beacon Gold Mill. Management will also discuss the broader development strategy including opportunities to optimize project economics and advance the Company's objective of restarting gold production in Q2-2026, as well as the longer-term vision of increasing Swanson's resource, consolidating surrounding claims or deposits, and expanding the mill's capacity to over 3,000 tonnes per day.

The recent PEA completed by Environmental Resources Management (ERM) outlined a technically straightforward and capital-efficient development scenario for the Swanson Gold Project that could be highly profitable, with a C$101 million after-tax NPV (5%), 65% IRR, a rapid 1.8-year payback, and all-in sustaining costs of US$1,569/oz, driven by a low C$31 million initial CAPEX and use of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026). Meanwhile, the mill refurbishment is progressing on schedule, with electrical, mechanical, and safety upgrades completed, about 30% of the budget spent, and first gold pour anticipated later this year. This combination of a capital-efficient, high-return PEA, proven continuous strong gold mineralization at the Company's Swanson Gold Project (refer to press release dated February 4, 2026), and near-term processing capability with recently upgraded infrastructure positions LaFleur as a junior gold developer with both a clear path to production and potential upside through resource expansion, creating what many would see as a compelling development story.

Following the presentation, management will host a live question-and-answer session with investors. LaFleur encourages shareholders, investors, and other interested stakeholders to participate in the webinar to learn more about the Company's recent progress and upcoming milestones.

Figure 1: Beacon Gold Mill

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Figure 2: Inside Beacon Gold Mill

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Engagement of Investor Relations Firms

The Company is also pleased to announce various strategic marketing and investor relations engagements (the "Engagements") with arms-length independent contractors and agencies, with the aim of developing the Company's communication strategy and strengthening exposure to a wider audience.

The Company entered into a service agreement dated February 23, 2026, with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads Inc."), (the "Native Ads Agreement") pursuant to which Native Ads has agreed to provide a marketing campaign, as part of which it will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where the majority of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. The Native Ads Service Agreement remains in effect for 12 months or until the retainer is depleted, with services commencing on February 23, 2026, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Native Ads Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Native Ads, the Company has agreed to provide Native Ads with a cash retainer fee of $25,000USD plus applicable taxes (the "Native Ads Services Fee"). Native Ads and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC, its business is located at 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249 New York, N.Y. 10001 USA, and the email contact is info@nativeads.com and its phone number is 1-866-773-3540.

The Company entered into a service agreement dated February 5, 2026, with InvestorsHub a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADVFN PLC. ("InvestorsHub"), (the "InvestorsHub Agreement") pursuant to which InvestorsHub has agreed to provide a marketing campaign, as part of which it will execute an enhanced news release distribution for the Company. The InvestorsHub Service Agreement remains in effect until the retainer and inventory is depleted, with services commencing on February 5, 2026, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the InvestorsHub Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by InvestorsHub, the Company has agreed to provide InvestorsHub with a cash retainer fee of $25,000USD plus applicable taxes (the "InvestorsHub Services Fee"). InvestorsHub and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Contact information for InvestorsHub is: Investorshub.com, P.O. Box 780, Harrisonville, MO 64701, Tel: 816-884-1859, email: support@advfn.com.

The Company entered into a service agreement executed March 14, 2026, with Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd trading as Mining.com.au ("Mayfair Media"), (the "Mayfair Media Agreement") pursuant to which Mayfair Media has agreed to provide a marketing campaign, as part of which it will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising services across news coverage, editorial publications and video interview for the Company. The Mayfair Media Service Agreement is on a month-to-month basis, with a minimum 1-month term, with services commencing on March 14, 2026, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Mayfair Media Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Mayfair Media, the Company has agreed to provide Mayfair Media with a monthly cash retainer fee of A$3,890 plus applicable taxes (the "Mayfair Media Services Fee"). Mayfair Media and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Contract information for Mayfair Media is: Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd trading as Mining.com.au, 6/66 Appel Street, Surfers Paradise, Queensland 4217, email: accounts@mining.com.au.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Swanson Gold Project, the contemplated refurbishment and restart of the Beacon Gold Mill, projected production rates, mine life, capital and operating costs, economic returns (including NPV and IRR), development timelines, permitting, financing and other economic and technical parameters. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, gold prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, the ability to obtain required approvals, the availability of financing, and the successful refurbishment and operation of the Beacon Gold Mill. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to resource estimation, cost escalation, commodity price fluctuations, permitting, financing, operational risks and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288652

Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.