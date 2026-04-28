Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - First Atlas Resources Corp. (CSE: HHE) (FSE: 0NB0) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated April 28, 2026 (the "Agreement") with LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur") pursuant to which First Atlas has agreed to sell a 100% interest in its MacKenzie East Claims (the "Property") located in the Val-d'Or gold camp, Québec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, LaFleur will acquire the Property in exchange for:

CAD $30,000 in cash; and

175,000 common shares of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (the "Share Consideration").

The cash portion is payable within 48 hours of execution of the Agreement. The Share Consideration will be issued upon receipt of Exchange Acceptance (as defined in the Agreement) or, if not required, within five Business Days following Closing. The shares will be subject to applicable hold periods and resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws and CSE policies.

The Property consists of 46 mineral claims covering approximately 1,781 hectares and is located immediately east of Fresnillo plc's McKenzie Break Gold Deposit in one of Québec's most prolific gold districts. The transaction allows First Atlas to monetize a non-core asset while retaining exposure to the upside of the Val-d'Or region through its equity interest in LaFleur.

Richard Penn, CEO of First Atlas, commented: "We are pleased to complete this transaction with LaFleur Minerals. The sale provides First Atlas with immediate cash and equity in a well-positioned explorer advancing projects in the same district."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294581

Source: First Atlas Resources Corp.