Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 26, 2026, May 27, 2026 and May 29, 2026, the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" public offering (the "Public Offering") and private placement (the "Private Placement", and collectively with the Public Offering, the "Offerings") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$ $11,015,760, which includes the partial exercise of the over-allotment option. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner in connection with the Offerings.

Pursuant to the Public Offering, the Company sold (i) 10,532,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Unit Price") and (ii) 6,199,000 flow-through units of the Company to charitable purchasers (the "Charity FT Units", and together with the Units, the "Public Offering Securities") at a price of C$0.68 per Charity FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$ $9,481,320 from the sale of Public Offering Securities.

Each Unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and (ii) one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Charity FT Unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") and (ii) one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Warrant"). Each Charity FT Share and each Charity FT Warrant comprising a Charity FT Unit qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Income Tax Act"). Each Unit Warrant and Charity FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.75 at any time on or before June 9, 2029.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company sold 2,692,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.57 per FT Unit (the "FT Unit Price") for gross proceeds of C$1,534,440 from the sale of FT Units. Each FT Unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (each, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Share and each FT Warrant comprising a FT Unit qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act. Each FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Warrant Share at a price of C$0.75 at any time on or before June 9, 2029.

The net proceeds from the Offerings will be used by the Company for the commissioning and restart of gold production operations at the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mine, exploration programs on the Company's Swanson Gold Project in Québec as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Charity FT Units and FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Swanson Gold Project on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units and Charity FT Units effective December 31, 2026.

The Public Offering was made in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated May 28, 2026 (the "Supplement") that supplemented the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated May 21, 2026 (the "Shelf Prospectus"). Copies of the Supplement and Shelf Prospectus can be obtained free of charge under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In consideration for their services in connection with the Offerings, the Company has paid to Red Cloud an aggregate cash commission of C$ $769,353.20 and has issued to Red Cloud an aggregate of 1,356,110 warrants of the Company (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Broker Warrant Share") at any time on or before June 9, 2029 at an exercise price equal to the Unit Price.

The securities issuable from the sale of FT Units and upon the exercise of the Broker Warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month restriction period in Canada ending on October 10, 2026. The Offerings are subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) ( OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offerings.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.