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WKN: 251085 | ISIN: CA0194561027 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G8
Stuttgart
16.03.26 | 17:32
5,814 Euro
-1,09 % -0,064
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8266,07618:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Allied Properties REIT: Allied Announces March 2026 Distribution

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of March 2026, representing $0.72 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2026.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.