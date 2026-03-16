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WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 15:56
2,350 Euro
+5,15 % +0,115
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3402,37018:06
2,3352,37018:05
Dow Jones News
16.03.2026 16:21 Uhr
369 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: TR-1: notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1: notification of major holdings 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
TR-1: notification of major holdings 
16-March-2026 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                          x 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                           x 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                         
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                          
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                     
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                               Optidob BV 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Amsterdam, the Netherlands 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                                 
 
Optidob BV                            Direct holder of 5.03 % 
 
                                 Direct holder of 0.14% 
Bloembeek CV 
                                 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Amsterdam, the Netherlands 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     13-03-2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          16-03-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares   instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      + 8.B) vii 
                          8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.17%                     5.17%      11,240,537 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 

applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
             Number of voting rights ix  % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
             Direct     Indirect    Direct                     Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)     (DTR5.2.1)  (DTR5.1)                    (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
BMG4209G2077       11,240,537           5.17%                       

SUBTOTAL 8. A       11,240,537          5.17% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                           Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
                   Exercise/    the instrument is 
Type of financial     Expiration Conversion                            % of voting 
instrument        date x   Period xi                           rights 
                     exercised/converted. 

                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                            

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                          Physical or 
                   Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial    Expiration  Conversion          Number of voting rights       % of voting 
instrument       date x    Period xi                           rights 
 
                    Settlement xii 

                            SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or 
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an   
interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural  X 
person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Name xv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
Stichting 
Beheer                                             
Beukenrode 
 
 
Bloembeek CV 0.14%                                    0.14% 
 
Optidob BV  5.03%                                    5.03% 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder             
 
The number and % of voting rights held      
 
The date until which the voting rights will    
be held 

11. Additional information xvi 
Place of completion     Amsterdam 
 
Date of completion     16-03-2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 421179 
EQS News ID:  2292070 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292070&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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