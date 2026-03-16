Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: TR-1: notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1: notification of major holdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) TR-1: notification of major holdings 16-March-2026 / 14:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer x 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Optidob BV City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, the Netherlands 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Optidob BV Direct holder of 5.03 % Direct holder of 0.14% Bloembeek CV City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, the Netherlands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 13-03-2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16-03-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.17% 5.17% 11,240,537 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) BMG4209G2077 11,240,537 5.17% SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,240,537 5.17% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Exercise/ the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural X person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Name xv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold Stichting Beheer Beukenrode Bloembeek CV 0.14% 0.14% Optidob BV 5.03% 5.03% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion Amsterdam Date of completion 16-03-2026

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ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 421179 EQS News ID: 2292070 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 16, 2026 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)