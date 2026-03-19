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WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 09:33
2,550 Euro
+3,03 % +0,075
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5902,64009:50
2,5852,64509:49
Dow Jones News
19.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim dividend information

DJ Interim dividend information 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Interim dividend information 
19-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
19 March 2026 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP & OSE) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Interim dividend information 

Gulf Keystone today announced the declaration of a USD12.5 million interim dividend in connection with its 2025 Full Year 
Results. The Company confirms the following key information. 

Distribution amount        USD0.0575 per Common Share 
 
Declared currency         USD 
 
Date of approval         18 March 2026 
 
Last day including rights     8 April 2026 
 
Ex-dividend date         9 April 2026 
 
Record date            10 April 2026 
 
Payment date           27 April 2026

Payment information for OSE, LSE and certificated shareholders

OSE shareholders

Shareholders of GKP shares trading on Euronext Growth Oslo operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") will receive the interim dividend in NOK. The Company will announce the NOK per share amount on 22 April 2026.

LSE shareholders holding CREST Depositary Interests

On or around 1 April 2026, cross border transfers will be implemented between the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and the OSE. As part of this process, the existing Depositary Interests currently used for settlement of trades on the LSE will be cancelled and will be replaced by CREST Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued by Euroclear UK & International Limited ("Euroclear"). The CDIs will be held in a Euroclear nominee account registered in the Norwegian VPS.

The interim dividend will be paid to the Euroclear nominee account in NOK, as per the conventions of the Norwegian VPS and according to the NOK per share amount announced on 22 April 2026. CDI holders will in turn receive the dividend in EUR, GBP or USD according to the preferred payment currency of their CREST account.

Where a CREST participant has not explicitly set a preferred CREST currency, the system will follow alphabetical order of eligible currencies as set out in the Euroclear International Service Description. This means payment would default to EUR (if the participant can receive EUR), or GBP if not, and finally USD if no EUR or GBP payment account is linked to the CREST account. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their broker or nominee account to confirm their final payment currency for the interim dividend.

Certificated shareholders

Certificated shareholders will continue to receive the interim dividend in either GBP or USD according to their currency election preference.

The default currency for the Company's dividend payments to certificated shareholders is GBP, either via cheque or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by cheque only. Should certificated shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

The final day for currency election for certificated shareholders will be 13 April 2026. Certificated shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: TSM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 421482 
EQS News ID:  2294020 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294020&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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