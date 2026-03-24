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WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 17:59
2,345 Euro
-8,93 % -0,230
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3402,40018:45
2,3352,40518:46
Dow Jones News
24.03.2026 17:03 Uhr
451 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
24-March-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

24 March 2026 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 

Director / PDMR Shareholdings 

Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") on the 
London Stock Exchange. 

Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume 
weighted average price of 216.3321p per common share. Following the transactions, Clare Kinahan owns 7,595 common 
shares in the Company. 

Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a 
volume weighted average price of 206.0993p per common share. On 24 March 2026, Alasdair Robinson purchased a total of 
6,536 shares at a price of 201.27p per common share through an Individual Savings Account ("ISA"). Also on 24 March 
2026, Rhona Robinson, the spouse of Alasdair Robinson, purchased 4,925 shares at a price of 202.89p per common share 
through an ISA. Following the transactions, Alasdair Robinson owns 143,267 common shares in the Company and Rhona 
Robinson owns 4,925 shares, in aggregate representing 0.07% of the issued share capital of the Company. 

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                        Clare Kinahan 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Chief HR Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
                                 Petroleum Limited 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                       
 
a) 

       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 

b)      Nature of the transaction              Disposal 
 
                                 Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
                                 216.3313p    20,000 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 216.3327p    30,000

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
 
 
d)     -       Price                 50,000 
 
                 
                                 216.3321p

e) Date of the transaction 23 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                        Alasdair Robinson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Legal Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
                                 Petroleum Limited 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                       
 
a) 

       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 

b)      Nature of the transaction              Disposal 
 
                                 Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
                                 206.0993p    32,646 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 206.0994p    17,354

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
 
 
d)     -       Price                 50,000 
 
                 
                                 206.0993p

e) Date of the transaction 23 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                        Alasdair Robinson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Legal Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
                                 Petroleum Limited 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                       
 
a) 

       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 

b)      Nature of the transaction              Acquisition 
 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               201.27p     6,536

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
 
 
d)     -       Price                 6,536 
 
                 
                                 201.27p

e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                        Rhona Robinson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Spouse of Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
                                 Petroleum Limited 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                       
 
a) 

       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 

b)      Nature of the transaction              Acquisition 
 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               202.89p     4,925

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
 
 
d)     -       Price                 4,925 
 
                 
                                 202.89p

e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 422027 
EQS News ID:  2297068 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297068&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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