Multitude AG: Mr Jorma Jokela, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

16. Mar 2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr First name Jorma Last name Jokela

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Debt Instrument ISIN NO0013726893

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 960 EUR 1,000,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 960 EUR 1,000,000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

11.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

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