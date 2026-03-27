Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Drohnen: Entsteht hier der nächste Tech-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
27.03.26 | 13:54
6,070 Euro
-2,25 % -0,140
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,10016:49
5,7805,92014:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 15:34 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multitude Capital Oyj and Multitude AG repurchased additional outstanding capital notes

Multitude Capital Oyj and Multitude AG repurchased additional outstanding capital notes

27. Mar 2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 27 March 2026

On 20 March 2026 Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Company") and Multitude AG (the "Parent") announced the result of the tender offer and exchange offer in relation to the Parent's subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Capital Notes"), following which the Company and the Parent held Capital Notes in an aggregated nominal amount of EUR 27,678,000.

Today, the Company and the Parent announce that they have repurchased additional Capital Notes in an amount of EUR 4,750,000, following which the Company and the Parent together hold Capital Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 32,428,000, out of which EUR 27,428,000 is held by the company and EUR 5,000,000 is held by the parent.

For further information, please contact:

Deal Manager

Pareto Securities AB

DCM Syndicate

E-mail: dcmsyndicate@paretosec.com

Multitude Group

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group's funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group's operations.

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.