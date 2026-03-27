Multitude Capital Oyj and Multitude AG repurchased additional outstanding capital notes

27. Mar 2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 27 March 2026

On 20 March 2026 Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Company") and Multitude AG (the "Parent") announced the result of the tender offer and exchange offer in relation to the Parent's subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Capital Notes"), following which the Company and the Parent held Capital Notes in an aggregated nominal amount of EUR 27,678,000.

Today, the Company and the Parent announce that they have repurchased additional Capital Notes in an amount of EUR 4,750,000, following which the Company and the Parent together hold Capital Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 32,428,000, out of which EUR 27,428,000 is held by the company and EUR 5,000,000 is held by the parent.

For further information, please contact:

Deal Manager

Pareto Securities AB

DCM Syndicate

E-mail: dcmsyndicate@paretosec.com

Multitude Group

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group's funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group's operations.

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