Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Startschuss in Nevada: Dieser Kupfer-Explorer könnte vom US-Rohstoffboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
16.03.26 | 15:02
6,290 Euro
+2,95 % +0,180
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2206,30016:42
6,2116,25916:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 16:34 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multitude AG: Mr Jorma Jokela, Disposal

Multitude AG: Mr Jorma Jokela, Disposal

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
16. Mar 2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr
First name Jorma
Last name Jokela

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Debt Instrument
ISIN ISIN: NO0011037327

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
1020 EUR 1,000,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
1020 EUR 1,000,000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

11.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.