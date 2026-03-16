Another step in the Group's transformation around the global Winamp brand and the development of an international ecosystem dedicated to the music industry.

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN), the company behind the Winamp brand and developing an international ecosystem of platforms and services dedicated to the music industry, announces the update of its official LinkedIn page as part of its strategy to strengthen its international visibility and communication with investors and industry stakeholders.

This update follows the recent launch of the Group's new corporate website, accessible at https://www.winamp-group.com, which centralizes corporate, legal and financial information relating to Winamp Group.

The updated LinkedIn page reflects the Group's positioning as a music technology company building an international ecosystem dedicated to independent music creators.

Through this strengthened digital presence, Winamp Group aims to improve communication with its global community, including investors, partners and music industry professionals, while sharing updates related to the development of its ecosystem and the evolution of the creator economy.

"Following the launch of our new corporate website, the update of our LinkedIn page represents another step in strengthening Winamp Group's international visibility," commented Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group SA. "LinkedIn is an important platform to communicate with investors and industry stakeholders as we continue to develop our ecosystem dedicated to music creators

The official LinkedIn page of Winamp Group is available at: Winamp Group LinkedIn

The Group's corporate website is available at: https://www.winamp-group.com

Next Meeting

April 30, 2026 Annual Results 2025

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316041835/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com