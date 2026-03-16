F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche launches NVIDIA AI factory to accelerate the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics solutions

With the addition of 2,176 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, Roche now operates the pharmaceutical industry's largest announced hybrid-cloud AI factory, totaling more than 3,500 GPUs.

The new computational infrastructure supports Roche's vision of building an AI-accelerated healthcare organisation.

NVIDIA AI factories help accelerate discoveries, enable more efficient clinical trials, and unlock data insights at scale, ultimately advancing innovation and improved healthcare outcomes.

Basel, 16 March 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that an expansion of its global AI infrastructure, deploying a large-scale AI factory powered by a full stack of the latest-generation NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI. Featuring 2,176 high-performance GPUs on premises across the United States and Europe and embedded across the entire value chain, this infrastructure is designed to accelerate the development of diagnostics solutions and therapeutics. With this most recent investment, Roche's combined on-premise and cloud GPU infrastructure now exceeds 3,500 Blackwell GPUs, which is the greatest announced GPU footprint available to a pharmaceutical company.

This computational expansion marks the next phase of a strategic NVIDIA collaboration that started in 2023. By leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure, Roche accelerates drug development through high-quality data and groundbreaking AI.

"In healthcare, time is the most critical variable; every day saved means a life-changing medicine or diagnostic reaches a patient sooner," said Wafaa Mamilli, Roche's Chief Digital and Technology Officer. "Our AI factory combines world-class computing power with Roche's scientific expertise to embed AI across the entire value chain - from discovery to development, manufacturing and commercialisation - transforming how we deliver the next generation of medicines and diagnostics solutions."

Roche's AI factory is a high-performance supercomputing platform that powers digital transformation across the organisation. In R&D, the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform enhances Roche's Lab-in-the-Loop, where biological and chemistry experiments are connected with Roche's AI models. This helps scientists test hypotheses at scale, accelerate progress, and make discoveries that were not possible otherwise. In manufacturing, digital twins - virtual replicas of production lines - powered by NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, allow engineers to optimize processes and factory designs. In diagnostics, accelerated computing and NVIDIA Parabricks software enable insights across vast datasets. In digital pathology, the technologies scan a large number of images to detect subtle disease patterns. In digital health, Roche uses NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails to ensure safe and reliable healthcare-grade conversational AI.

"Our expanded collaboration with NVIDIA and the launch of this AI factory further strengthens our leadership in AI-driven drug discovery and development," said Aviv Regev, Executive Vice President and Head of Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED). "By providing the massive computational power needed to continue to scale our Lab-in-the-Loop strategy - a space we have pioneered for over five years - our scientists can build more sophisticated predictive frontier models and further shorten the path from biological insight to life-saving medicine."

Artificial Intelligence at Roche

The implementation of the AI factory is a cornerstone of Roche's broader digital transformation. For Roche, AI is a key capability designed to augment or complement human expertise. By expanding access to supercomputing capabilities across the organisation, the company empowers its global workforce to tackle the most complex challenges in human disease. Roche's vision for AI is fundamentally about accelerating the journey toward preventing, stopping, and curing diseases.



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





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