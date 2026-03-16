Enabling Robots to Evolve Through Experience

Lyte today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to push the boundaries of physical AI by using Holoscan Sensor Bridge to convert robot perception into digital twins that power simulation, training, and intelligent action in real time.

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Perception-to-Twin architecture

Autonomous systems do not fail because of model quality. They struggle because the physical world is difficult to capture: it is dynamic, unpredictable, and filled with rare, hard-to-reproduce events.

Lyte addresses this challenge at the source.

Introducing a new paradigm: a Perception-to-Twin architecture generating assets immediately usable for validation, simulation, and model refinement. Sensing becomes structured perception, and perception becomes intelligence.

Lyte creates a direct path from physical capture to simulation, training, and real-time inference. Every deployed system becomes a high-fidelity, model-ready data source. Every environment becomes structured input for continuous learning creating flow of intelligence from photons to silicon to GPU to digital systems.

This architecture runs natively on NVIDIA's robotics and AI platforms. Using NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge technology, perception streams directly into NVIDIA GPUs through a zero-copy pipeline. Accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA CUDA, and optimized with NITROS (NVIDIA Isaac Transport for ROS) for deterministic, low-latency processing, the system integrates with NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac Sim to enable real-time world modeling and scalable autonomy.

"Autonomy advances when deployment becomes part of the training loop," said Alexander Shpunt, Founder CEO of Lyte. "With NVIDIA's accelerated computing platforms, and our core technology, we ensure that each perception event instantly becomes a digital twin uniting sensing, simulation, and AI in one seamless flow.

About Lyte (www.lyte.ai)

Founded in 2021, Lyte is set to close the gap between perception and machine understanding, unifying sensing, compute, and simulation into one continuous flow.

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Contacts:

Murat Atalay

murat.atalay@lyte.ai

+1 302 766 0747