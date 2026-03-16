Unified Physical AI architecture integrating deterministic Edge execution, Digital twin simulation, and DDN's AI data infrastructure layer

Three live demonstrations across the NVIDIA Omniverse tour bus and the DDN booth experience at GTC

Architecture designed for Defense, Healthcare, Transportation, Energy, and Advanced manufacturing at national scale

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - M2M Tech today announced its participation at NVIDIA GTC, where it will showcase a unified Physical AI architecture built on NVIDIA Omniverse and integrated with DDN's world leading AI and data intelligence solutions. The showcase demonstrates how Edge systems and robotics can operate in a closed-loop lifecycle - capture, validate, learn, and redeploy - using simulation, Data intelligence, and deterministic Edge execution.

What M2M is Demonstrating at GTC

At the core is a working reference architecture that connects:

M2M Edge AI (MEA) platform (execution and control at the Edge)

NVIDIA Omniverse (simulation and Digital twins)

DDN AI Data platform (high-performance AI Data infrastructure and system of record)

Together, this stack supports end-to-end Physical AI: Edge data capture and filtering, evidence-grade storage and retrieval, simulation-first policy and model validation, and controlled redeployment back to the field.

Live Demonstrations

1) VR-to-Omniverse Robotics Interaction and Replay

An immersive VR experience in NVIDIA Isaac Sim where users interact with a virtual robot arm in a timed, pattern-based task to demonstrate intuitive human-in-the-loop control.

VR inputs drive real-time robot-arm behavior inside the Omniverse simulation, showcasing low-latency interaction and synchronized state within the digital environment.

Session events and telemetry are captured and promoted into DDN's data layer for indexing, replay, and post-session analysis.

2) Edge AI Inference in Low-Connectivity Environments

Live Robotics and safety-focused demonstrations where MEA performs local inference without reliance on centralized cloud connectivity.

High-value events are filtered at the edge and stored as structured evidence for search, replay, and compliance workflows.

Demonstrates resilient operation for remote sites and constrained networks.

3) AI Factory Architecture for Multi-Site Infrastructure

Architecture designed for Defense, Healthcare, Transportation, Energy, and Advanced Manufacturing at national scale.

Shows how distributed Edge sites ingest data, store structured events, simulate and validate in Omniverse, and redeploy models/policies back to the field.

Illustrates repeatable patterns for scaling from a single site to fleets of sites without redesign.

Why This Matters: Compute Is Not the Only Constraint

As AI moves from digital workflows into physical environments, success depends on more than GPU capacity. Large-scale Physical AI is constrained by reliable data pipelines, fast iteration cycles between simulation and deployment, and deterministic execution at the edge. This showcase highlights how co-engineered Data infrastructure plus Omniverse-enabled simulation can turn robotics and Edge AI demonstrations into deployable systems.

The integrated approach helps organizations:

Improve safety and reliability through simulation-before-deployment validation

Reduce bandwidth and data exhaust by filtering and promoting only high-value events

Accelerate iteration cycles with evidence-backed storage, retrieval, and replay

Scale across sites with consistent governance, observability, and operational controls

"Physical AI at scale requires deterministic execution at the edge, structured AI data intelligence, and validated simulation. As a DDN partner delivering Omniverse integration, we are demonstrating how these layers come together to enable deployable, national-scale infrastructure."

- Edouard Romeus, Chief Product Officer, M2M Tech

This partnership brings together DDN's proven AI data infrastructure and M2M's edge-first AI systems to deliver an end-to-end pathway - from real-time sensing at the edge to accelerated training and deployment in the AI factory. Together, we're making it faster and simpler for enterprises to operationalize Physical AI in mission-critical environments.



- Ashok Kasilingam, Chief Executive Officer, M2M Tech

"The transition from digital AI to Physical AI is the defining infrastructure challenge of this decade. It requires deterministic execution at the edge, an AI data layer that can ingest, index, and replay at scale, and simulation-driven validation before models touch the real world. DDN's partnership with M2M brings all three together into a deployable architecture-one that scales from a single site to a national fleet without redesign. That's what separates a demonstration from a deployment."

- Sven Oehme, Chief Technology Officer at DDN

About M2M Tech

M2M Tech delivers deterministic edge AI platforms for sovereign and enterprise environments. Through its MEA edge AI platform and AURA/ARC software stack, M2M helps organizations deploy and operate AI safely across distributed, mission-critical sites. As a DDN partner, M2M integrates NVIDIA Omniverse, real-time inference, and digital twin simulation with structured data promotion into closed-loop Physical AI systems.

Where to See the Demonstrations

M2M demonstrations are featured at the DDN booth experience and as part of DDN's AI Factory on Wheels Omniverse and Physical AI journey at NVIDIA GTC. To request a briefing or follow-on demo, contact M2M using the details below.

About DDN

DDN is the world's leading AI and data intelligence company, powering the world's most demanding AI workloads by keeping GPUs fed, efficient, and productive-at massive scale-so organizations can train, checkpoint, and infer faster with less footprint and power while achieving tremendous ROI from their AI investments. From hyperscalers and next-gen cloud builders to enterprises, governments, and research institutions, DDN delivers proven data intelligence at exabyte scale across hundreds of thousands of GPUs-so customers can deploy AI with confidence, accelerate time-to-value, and realize outsized returns. Discover more at ddn.com.

Follow DDN: LinkedIn, X, and YouTube

About NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform for developing and operating digital twins and physically accurate simulations. It enables synthetic data generation, policy validation, and collaborative workflows across industrial applications.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288573

Source: M2M Tech Inc.