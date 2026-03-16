

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JBS USA workers at the company's beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, began a strike on Monday, with about 3,800 employees walking off the job. This is the first major U.S. meatpacking strike in roughly 40 years, according to union leaders.



The walkout is being led by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 after contract negotiations failed over wages, healthcare costs, and workplace safety measures. Union officials stated that JBS did not meet demands for higher pay, stronger health coverage, and additional safety equipment for workers in the plant.



JBS, one of the largest beef processors in the country, accounting for about 85 percent of U.S. beef production, said its latest offer includes wage increases, pension protections, and long-term financial stability similar to agreements reached at other unionized facilities. The company intends to keep operations running during the strike.



The stoppage comes as U.S. beef prices remain elevated, rising 15.2 percent over the past year due to the smallest cattle herd in 75 years. Additionally, the strike follows JBS's recent $83.5 million settlement tied to allegations of beef price-fixing involving other meatpackers.



Workers at the Greeley plant say they will continue picketing until the company reaches a fair agreement.



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