

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Hope Corp. Ltd (NHC.AX, NHPEF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to its shareholders for the half year ended 31 January 2026 dropped 84.0 percent to A$54.30 million from A$340.31 million in the prior year. The Group's earnings were impacted by lower realized coal pricing, increased prime overburden movement and lower non-regular gains, including the derecognition of deferred tax assets in relation to the divestment of Bridgeport Energy. On a per share basis, net income was 6.8 cents down from 38.3 cents last year.



Revenue and other income for the period dropped to A$831.63 million from A$1.05 billion last year.



The company declared an interim dividend of 10.0 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is fully franked based on tax paid at 30 per cent. The dividends are payable on Monday, 20 April 2026 to ordinary shareholders registered as at 1 April 2026.



Looking ahead, the company said it is focused on remaining a resilient, low-cost coal producer and continuing to improve operational discipline in the face of ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Safe, efficient and profitable execution of organic growth plans will enable the continued delivery of returns to investors and enhance overall value.



NHC.AX was trading at A$5.05 down A$0.25 or 4.72%.



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