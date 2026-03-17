

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Hope Corporation Limited (NHC.AX) announced a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled A$54.29 million, or A$0.068 per share. This compares with A$340.31 million, or A$0.383 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 20.1% to A$814.45 million from A$1.019 billion last year.



New Hope Corporation Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$54.29 Mln. vs. A$340.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.068 vs. A$0.383 last year. -Revenue: A$814.45 Mln vs. A$1.019 Bln last year.



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