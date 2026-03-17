

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Celltrion (068270.KS) has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company for the supply of drug substance. Celltrion will supply drug substance for three years from 2027 through 2029. The contract value is approximately 294.9 billion Korean won and may expand to 375.4 billion won.



Earlier in the current year, Celltrion signed a CMO contract with Eli Lilly, and with the addition of new agreement, the company's cumulative CMO order backlog surpassed 1 trillion won within the first quarter of the year. Celltrion noted that it is reviewing additional manufacturing facilities both domestically and overseas to ensure sufficient infrastructure and support growing global CDMO demand.



Celltrion shares are trading at 2,06,500 won, up 3.25%.



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