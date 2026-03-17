ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its bank technology solutions business in Japan, operated by NCR Commerce Japan Ltd., to NTT DATA, a trusted global business and technology services leader headquartered in Tokyo. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.The business has supported financial institution clients in Japan for many years, delivering specialized technology and mission-critical services including foreign exchange, loan, call center, video teller and network solutions.The transaction is expected to support continuity for existing clients while creating new opportunities for the business and its employees as part of a broader global organization focused on financial services technology. NTT DATA intends to further strengthen service delivery for financial institutions by building on the business's established expertise and integrating it into its global financial IT services portfolio."This transaction allows NCR Voyix to sharpen our focus on our core retail and restaurant businesses while ensuring the Japan bank technology business is positioned for long-term success," said Darren Wilson, Executive Vice President and President, Retail and Payments, NCR Voyix. "NTT DATA is a natural fit for this team and this portfolio, given its deep experience serving financial institutions and its global scale. We are confident this transition creates positive outcomes for clients and employees alike, while enabling NCR Voyix to continue investing in our AI-accelerated, next-generation cloud platform offerings for retail and restaurant customers."About NCR VoyixNCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.About NTT DATANTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.Visit us at nttdata.comContactsNCR Voyix ContactsMedia Relations:Chad Bielemedia.relations@ncrvoyix.comInvestor Relations:Sarah Jane Schneiderinvestor.relations@ncrvoyix.com

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