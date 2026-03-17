The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 18 March 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010268366
|Name:
|Columbus
|Volume before change:
|129,276,264 shares (DKK 161,595,330)
|Change:
|450,000 shares (DKK 562,500)
|Volume after change:
|129,726,264 shares (DKK 162,157,830)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 6.45
|Face value:
|DKK 1.25
|Short name:
|COLUM
|Orderbook ID
|3248
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
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