The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 18 March 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010268366 Name: Columbus Volume before change: 129,276,264 shares (DKK 161,595,330) Change: 450,000 shares (DKK 562,500) Volume after change: 129,726,264 shares (DKK 162,157,830) Subscription price: DKK 6.45 Face value: DKK 1.25 Short name: COLUM Orderbook ID 3248

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66