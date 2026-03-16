Texas Instruments: TI unveils complete 800 VDC power architecture for future generation AI data centers with NVIDIA

TI's complete power solution includes multiple breakthrough reference designs with industry-leading specification

News highlights:

TI has developed a complete 800 VDC power solution for future generation AI data centers with NVIDIA

As part of this collaboration, TI is demonstrating a power architecture requiring only two conversion stages from 800V to processor power

TI will demonstrate its 800 VDC power solution at NVIDIA GTC 2026

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) today unveiled a complete 800V direct current (DC) power architecture for next-generation AI data centers built with the NVIDIA 800 VDC reference design. The solution will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC, March 16-19, 2026, at NVIDIA's power architecture display and TI's booth 169, demonstrating how TI's analog and embedded processing technology supports NVIDIA's vision for advancing high-voltage systems in AI data centers.

"The exponential growth of AI computing demands a fundamental rethinking of how we deliver power in data centers," said Kannan Soundarapandian, vice president and general manager of high-voltage power at TI. "Our advanced 800 VDC architecture represents a critical breakthrough that enables data center operators to meet today's power challenges while preparing for tomorrow's AI workloads. By collaborating with NVIDIA, we're helping accelerate the deployment of AI infrastructure that can scale efficiently and reliably."

Addressing critical power challenges in AI infrastructure

As AI workloads continue to drive unprecedented power requirements in data centers, traditional power distribution architectures are reaching their limits. TI's 800 VDC architecture addresses these challenges by maximizing conversion efficiency and power density across the entire power path, simplifying the power architecture and enabling more scalable and reliable AI data center operations.

TI's breakthrough approach requires only two conversion stages from 800V to GPU core power: compact 800V to 6V isolated bus converter with higher peak efficiency, followed by a 6V to <1V multiphase buck solution with high current density generation-over-generation. This streamlined architecture supports the NVIDIA reference design.

Complete power solution

TI's comprehensive 800 VDC power architecture solution shown at NVIDIA GTC includes multiple breakthrough reference designs with industry-leading specification:

800V hot-swap controller: Scalable hot-swap solution for input power protection for 800V rails.

Scalable hot-swap solution for input power protection for 800V rails. 800V to 6V DC/DC bus converter: High density solution featuring integrated GaN power stages, delivering 97.6% peak efficiency with>2000W/in 3 power density for compute tray applications.

High density solution featuring integrated GaN power stages, delivering 97.6% peak efficiency with>2000W/in power density for compute tray applications. 6V to <1V multiphase buck converter: High-current solution for advanced GPU cores, with higher power density vs 12V designs and featuring dual-phase power stages.

In addition to these designs, TI will showcase a 30kW 800V high power density AC/DC PSU for AI servers and 800V capacitor bank units (CBU) with 40W/in3 power density using EDLC super capacitor cells. TI will also be featuring an 800V to 12V DC/DC bus converter for compute tray power conversion.

Accelerating development of future generation AI data centers

As the data center industry experiences growth driven by AI and edge computing, TI's analog and embedded processing technologies deliver what's needed to efficiently power and manage advanced AI workloads. From solid-state transformers to sidecar and server IT racks, and cooling distribution units, TI's scalable semiconductor solutions help pave the way for future AI infrastructure deployments.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at ti.com.

SOURCE Texas Instruments