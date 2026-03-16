RE/MAX, LLC: Remax National Housing Report For February 2026

February Listings Sell Faster Ahead of Spring, Inventory Holds Steady

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A harbinger of spring, February was a transitional period and experienced modest activity - most notably with homes selling faster. According to data from the 50 metro areas surveyed, after nine months in which days on market grew from 40 to 62, February days on market dropped to 57. That was six fewer days than in January but still six days more than in February 2025.

February saw 11.1% more closings than January, picking up speed heading into March, when home sales typically post the year's largest monthly increase. February's sales were 3.2% lower than a year ago, while new listings dropped 4.4% month over month and trailed February 2025 by 6.8%. Inventory remained unchanged from January and finished 7.3% higher than a year ago.

Other metrics of note include:

Months' supply of inventory was 2.9, down from 3.1 in January but up from 2.7 in February 2025.

Buyers paid 98% of the asking price in February, unchanged from January and down from 99% year over year.

The median sales price of $428,000 was up 0.8% from January and up 0.8% year over year.

"With spring on the horizon, we started to see the market regain some momentum, particularly in how quickly homes are selling," said Chris Lim, President of REMAX. "For consumers, that means timing, pricing and strategy are becoming increasingly important - and working with an experienced REMAX agent can make all the difference in navigating those decisions."

Manchester, NH is showing signs of spring momentum with tight inventory, homes selling in about three weeks and many closing at or above list price. While new listings rose in February, Joe Beauchemin, Broker/Owner of REMAX Synergy in Bedford, NH said demand remains strong and agrees - timing is critical.

"In a market like Manchester, pricing must be precise. When sellers price their home correctly, it often creates stronger demand and can lead to offers above list price. For buyers, hesitation can be costly. If you see the right home and don't step up quickly, it may be gone by the end of the weekend. That's why it's so important to work with an agent who understands whether a list price is a starting point for the market to build on or overpriced and unrealistic from the start."

Highlights and local market results for February include:

New Listings

In the 50 metro areas surveyed in February 2026, the number of newly listed homes was down 6.8% compared to February 2025, and down 4.4% compared to January 2026. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year new listings percentage were Trenton, NJ at -43.5%, Philadelphia, PA at -38.2% and Dover, DE at -37.5%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in new listings percentage were Bozeman, MT at +30.9%, Fayetteville, AR at +30.6% and Manchester, NH at +21.3%.

New Listings:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Year-over-Year %

Change Trenton, NJ 244 432 -43.5 % Philadelphia, PA 4,860 7,866 -38.2 % Dover, DE 203 325 -37.5 % Baltimore, MD 2,598 4,140 -37.2 % Providence, RI 769 1,084 -29.1 %

Closed Transactions

Of the 50 metro areas surveyed in February 2026, the overall number of home sales was down 3.2% compared to February 2025, and up 11.1% compared to January 2026. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentage were Dover, DE at -26.2%, Providence, RI at -22.4% and Pittsburgh, PA at -10.5%. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year sales percentages were Kansas City, MO at +14.6%, Richmond, VA at +10.7% and Tulsa, OK at +10.6%.

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Dover, DE 107 145 -26.2 % Providence, RI 628 809 -22.4 % Pittsburgh, PA 1,205 1,346 -10.5 % Boston, MA 1,854 2,065 -10.2 % Minneapolis, MN 2,228 2,462 -9.5 %

Median Sales Price - Median of 50 metro area prices

In February 2026, the median of all 50 metro area sales prices was $428,000 up 0.8% from February 2025, and up 0.8% compared to January 2026. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in median sales price were Trenton, NJ at +14.3%, Anchorage, AK at +7.3% and St. Louis, MO at +7.1%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in median sales price were Boston, MA at -4.4%, Denver, CO at -4.0% and Bozeman, MT at -2.9%.

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Trenton, NJ $480,000 $420,000 +14.3 % Anchorage, AK $418,000 $389,500 +7.3 % St. Louis, MO $269,900 $252,000 +7.1 % Manchester, NH $490,000 $460,000 +6.5 % Cleveland, OH $239,000 $225,000 +6.2 %

Close-to-List Price Ratio - Average of 50 metro area prices

In February 2026, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 50 metro areas in the report was 98%, down from 99% in February 2025 and the same as January 2026. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with highest close-to-list price ratios were San Francisco, CA at 105.1%, Hartford, CT at 101.9% and Manchester, NH at 100.8%. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratio were Miami, FL at 93.9%, Houston, TX at 96.0% and New Orleans, LA at 96.2%.

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Highest Close-to-List Price Ratio Market Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Year-over-Year

Difference* San Francisco, CA 105.1 % 104.4 % +0.7 pp Hartford, CT 101.9 % 102.3 % -0.3 pp Manchester, NH 100.8 % 101.0 % -0.3 pp Richmond, VA 99.9 % 100.1 % -0.2 pp Baltimore, MD 99.7 % 100.0 % -0.2 pp *Difference displayed as change in percentage points

Days on Market - Average of 50 metro areas

The average days on market for homes sold in February 2026 was 57, up six days compared to the average in February 2025 (51) and down six days compared to January 2026 (63). Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed. The metro areas with the biggest year-over-year decrease for days on market averages Bozeman, MT at -27.1% (83 days), Fayetteville, AR at -11.5% (75 days) and Manchester, NH at -11.3% (21 days). The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase for days on market averages were Burlington, VT at +48.7% (53 days), Anchorage, AK at +34.9% (47 days) and Raleigh, NC at +30.7% (68 days).

Days on Market:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Bozeman, MT 83 113 -27.1 % Fayetteville, AR 75 84 -11.5 % Manchester, NH 21 24 -11.3 % Chicago, IL 35 38 -6.8 % Coeur d'Alene, ID 76 79 -4.3 %

Months' Supply of Inventory - Average of 50 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in February 2026 was up 7.3% from February 2025 and flat compared to January 2026. Based on the rate of home sales in February 2026, the months' supply of inventory was 2.9, up from 2.7 from February 2025, and down from 3.1 in January 2026. In February 2026, the markets with the highest months' supply of inventory were New Orleans, LA at 6.3, Miami, FL at 6.1 and Honolulu, HI at 5.4. The markets with the lowest months' supply of inventory were Manchester, NH at 1.1, Hartford, CT at 1.3 and Seattle, WA at 1.4.

Months' Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Highest Months' Supply of Inventory Market Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change New Orleans, LA 6.3 4.4 +44.0 % Miami, FL 6.1 6.8 -9.1 % Honolulu, HI 5.4 5.4 +0.0 % San Antonio, TX 5.0 5.4 -8.0 % Houston, TX 4.7 4.3 +10.2 %

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Report Details

The REMAX National Housing Report is distributed monthly on or about the 15th. The Report is based on MLS data for the stated month in 50 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, most of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro area in almost every state. Metro areas are defined by the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

Definitions

Closed Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months' Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. Where "pending" data is unavailable, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract. Median Sales Price for a metro area is the median sales price for closed transactions in that metro area. The nationwide Median Sales Price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all sale prices from the included metro areas. The Close-to-List Price Ratio is the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.

MLS data is provided by Constellation. While MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month, the previous period's data is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC