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WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 09:59
14,700 Euro
+0,68 % +0,100
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LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
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14,70015,90010:33
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 10:12 Uhr
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COOL COMFORT, CLEANER FUTURE: LG'S COMMITMENT TO ENERGY-INTELLIGENT COOLING

Empowering consumers to boost home and business comfort, LG is championing a holistic approach that marries cutting-edge technology with smart maintenance.

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the region bracing for its famously hot summer months, the demand for effective air conditioning solutions, as with the mercury, has begun to escalate. But beyond mere relief from the heat, there's a growing imperative for systems that offer both superior comfort and exceptional energy efficiency.

COOL COMFORT, CLEANER FUTURE: LG'S COMMITMENT TO ENERGY-INTELLIGENT COOLING

LG Electronics (LG) is spearheading this shift, advocating for an energy-intelligent approach to cooling that integrates proactive maintenance with pioneering AI and inverter technologies - a strategy that not only ensures unparalleled comfort, but also significantly reduces energy consumption and extends the lifespan of AC units, aligning with both national and corporate sustainability goals.

The financial and environmental cost of neglected AC systems, too, is substantial, where well-maintained AC units can lead to significant savings on utility bills compared to those that have been denied a dusting or maintenance meeting. Common issues like clogged air filters, low refrigerant levels, and dirty condenser coils silently waste energy, forcing units to work harder, with restricted airflow from dirty filters or diminished cooling capacity from low refrigerant levels dramatically increasing a unit's energy consumption.

These, of course, are preventable problems that not only inflate utility bills, but accelerate wear and tear, shortening product lifespans and leading to untimely, costly breakdowns during peak demand. It's with this in mind that proactive care proves so instrumental in safeguarding against unexpected failures, reinforcing the reliability of the cooling system when needed most.

THE LG DIFFERENCE: A SYNERGY OF SMART TECH AND PROACTIVE CARE
LG's vision for energy-intelligent cooling is built on a comprehensive framework: combining the essential practice of early maintenance with the transformative power of its advanced technologies.

Donghyuk Park, Team Leader ES B2C Business Unit, LG Electronics Gulf, said: "We believe true innovation lies not just in developing cutting-edge technology, but in empowering our customers to maximize its potential through informed choices and proactive care. This integrated strategy promises comfort, efficiency, and longevity, fostering a more sustainable home and business environment."

At the heart of LG's efficient cooling solutions is its inverter technology. Unlike traditional units that cycle on and off, LG's inverter compressors precisely adjust their speed to match cooling needs, eliminating inefficient energy spikes, resulting in consistent comfort with significantly lower energy consumption, especially when filters are clean, refrigerant levels are optimal, and coils are debris-free - all benefits of regular maintenance.

Enhancing this intelligence further are LG's advanced AI-powered functions, where the latest LG AC models transcend simple temperature adjustments, employing intelligent sensing capabilities to perceive the environment. This means dynamically adjusting airflow and intensity based on human presence and activity, ensuring personalized comfort without manual intervention. AI-driven precision also extends to air direction through advanced dual vane technology, delivering refreshing air exactly where it's needed or dispersing it for a soft, natural breeze.

Even beyond immediate comfort, these systems intelligently manage indoor humidity levels, maintain ideal conditions for restful sleep, and detect open windows to temporarily pause operations, preventing unnecessary energy waste.

Additionally, integrated AI optimizes self-cleaning technologies, ensuring pristine internal components and consistently fresh, clean air with minimal user effort - smart diagnostics that monitor performance, detect potential issues, and often guide users or technicians toward preventative actions, proactively safeguarding units against peak summer stresses.

EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH SMART CONNECTIVITY

LG's commitment to empowering consumers extends through its ThinQ app; delivering seamless integration of technology for a level of control and insight that was previously unattainable. The smart app effectively transforms cooling from a passive utility into an active, intelligent partner that allows users to remotely control their air conditioners, set temperatures before arriving home, and track energy consumption over time, which not only supports modern lifestyles, but enables more effective cost management and performance optimization, further reducing energy waste when spaces are empty.

A COMMITMENT TO A CLEANER FUTURE

In encouraging regular maintenance, coupled with the inherent longevity and efficiency of its advanced products, LG's goal is a contribution to longer product lifespans and fewer breakdowns, providing peace of mind and safeguarding consumer investments, while simultaneously reducing waste and the environmental impact associated with frequent replacements.

"Our commitment extends beyond providing cooling; it's about pioneering solutions that contribute to a healthier planet and a more comfortable life for everyone, aligning with the region's ambitious sustainability goals," Park added.

As the region moves towards a net-zero future, LG remains dedicated to delivering solutions that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible, and by educating consumers on the benefits of energy-intelligent cooling, as well as mobilizing them towards smart habits and pre-summer servicing, is preparing for summer with maximum comfort and efficiency, fostering a future where comfort is not just controlled, but intelligently curated.

To learn more about innovative cooling solutions and the benefits of regular AC maintenance, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/air-conditioning

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company???????

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating,?ventilation?and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive?expertise?and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses?seeking?digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our?cutting-edge?technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935770/LG.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cool-comfort-cleaner-future-lgs-commitment-to-energy-intelligent-cooling-302715795.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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