NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Awards made under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")

On March 12, 2026, the Company granted Performance Awards, Restricted Stock Unit Awards and Non-Qualified Stock Option Awards under the Omnibus Plan. Details of the vesting criteria and performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 13,923 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 46,410 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 28,582 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 4,015 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 13,382 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,242 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Robert Camposano 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,942 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 6,474 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,988 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer Corporate Secretary b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,942 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 6,474 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,988 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name James Paisley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,780 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 5,936 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,655 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,266 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,554 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 4,653 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Allison Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,780 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 5,936 3.Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,655 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Matthew Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 189 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,266 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,554 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 4,653 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time 3. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Richard Winckler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Accounting Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 819 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,638 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-03-12; UTC time 2. 2026-03-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

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