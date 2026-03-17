NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Awards made under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")
On March 12, 2026, the Company granted Performance Awards, Restricted Stock Unit Awards and Non-Qualified Stock Option Awards under the Omnibus Plan. Details of the vesting criteria and performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further details.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 13,923
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 46,410
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 28,582
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 4,015
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 13,382
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 8,242
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Camposano
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,942
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 6,474
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 3,988
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer Corporate Secretary
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,942
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 6,474
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 3,988
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James Paisley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Digital Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,780
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 5,936
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 3,655
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,266
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 7,554
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 4,653
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Allison Stirrup
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,780
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 5,936
3.Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 3,655
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Matthew Stirrup
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 189
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
3. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,266
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 7,554
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 4,653
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
3. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
3. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Winckler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Accounting Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
2. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 819
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,638
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2026-03-12; UTC time
2. 2026-03-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317675908/en/
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Vice President of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111
Media Inquiries:
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