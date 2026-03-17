Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to $8,000,000 comprising of 8,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.00 per Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.30 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

BP Silver intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration activities at the Company's Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") in Bolivia, including geophysical surveys and a Phase II drill program, and for general working capital purposes.

"We are pleased to advance exploration at our flagship Cosuño project through this financing," said Tim Shearcroft, CEO of BP Silver. "The planned geophysical surveys and Phase II drill program will play a critical role in defining the extent of the mineralized system and unlocking the broader exploration potential of Cosuño."

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Offering may close in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received. The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and/or non-transferable Warrants on a portion of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America. The securities being offered as part of the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288792

Source: BP Silver Corp.