Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Hernán Uribe as Country Manager Bolivia, effective immediately. In his new role as Country Manager Bolivia, Mr. Uribe will oversee the Company's operations and exploration activities in Bolivia, including government and community relations, strategic planning, and project advancement initiatives.

Mr. Uribe is a professional geologist with more than 25 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mine development. Over the course of his career, he has held senior technical and management positions with Billiton, Eaglecrest Exploration, New World Resources Corp., Apogee Minerals Corp., Lydian International, and New Pacific Metals Corp. in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and the Republic of Georgia where he led the exploration and advancement of gold-copper, silver-lead-zinc polymetallic, and lithium brine projects. His responsibilities included all stages of project development, from grassroots exploration through advanced development, and includes roles as chief geologist, exploration manager, and country manager.

Mr. Uribe holds a degree in geology from the University of La Paz (Universidad Mayor de San Andres, UMSA), Bolivia, and has completed numerous specialized courses in mineral exploration (Imperial College of Science and Technology. Royal School of Mines. Mineral Exploration Course London - United Kingdom) and mineral deposit evaluation.

Tim Shearcroft, Founder and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased and honoured to welcome Mr. Uribe to BP Silver as our Country Manager in Bolivia. Mr. Uribe was instrumental in sourcing the Carangas Project for New Pacific Metals Corp., regarded as one of the most significant silver discoveries of the past 20 years, and overseeing more than 80,000 meters of drilling over a two-year period, culminating in the definition of a substantial silver resource. Mr. Uribe brings significant technical pedigree, extensive operational experience, and a strong network within Bolivia, all of which will be invaluable as BP Silver advances its exploration and development initiatives in the country."

Hernán Uribe commented: "What attracted me most to BP Silver is its flagship project Cosuño. It shares many important geological characteristics with some of Bolivia's most significant silver discoveries. Like Carangas, Cosuño hosts significant silver values at surface rather than the more typical barren lithocap found at most Bolivian silver deposits. That makes exploration considerably less risky and much more straightforward. The scale of the hydrothermal footprint at Cosuño is truly remarkable, with widespread alteration over 10 square kilometers and containing numerous outcropping veins. Cosuño is located along the key regional structure in the Bolivian Silver Belt, the Kenayani Fault Zone - the same regional structure controlling the emplacement of the major silver deposits including Cerro Rico, Pulacayo, and San Cristobal."

"Equally encouraging was the success of the Company's first drilling campaign. The Phase 1 program delivered mineralization at every target tested, an exceptional result for an early-stage exploration program that strongly supports the continuity and strength of the mineralizing system at Cosuño. The results reinforce my belief that Cosuño has the potential to host a significant silver deposit."

"I look forward to working closely with BP Silver's team to develop the potential of the Cosuño project, which may represent a significant silver discovery."

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted 200,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Uribe in accordance with its stock option plan. The Options are exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of C$1.10 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Engagement of Atrium Research

Further to the Company's news release dated May 14, 2026, regarding the engagement of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm, the Company wishes to clarify that the cash consideration payable to Atrium in the amount of C$51,300 will be paid upfront. The Company also confirms that any amendment to the agreement, if applicable, will remain subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Dr. Redwood is a director of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: BP Silver Corp.