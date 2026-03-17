Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced the appointment of Erik Ritchie as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Ritchie will lead Rise's North American commercialization strategy, overseeing go-to-market execution, operations, partnerships, and sales and marketing.

Mr. Ritchie brings deep executive leadership experience building and scaling global optical, eCommerce, and consumer health businesses. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of EnChroma, where he held full P&L responsibility and led international expansion, new product development, operational optimization, and profitability improvement across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Previously, Mr. Ritchie served as Chief Commercial Officer at Zenni Optical, one of the world's largest online prescription eyewear providers, where he led cross-functional teams spanning merchandising, marketing, UX/UI, customer service and technology, helping scale the platform to over 10 million customers globally.

"Erik's appointment marks a critical step as we move from product validation to commercial scale," said Inas Said, CEO of Rise Nano Optics. "His experience leading organizations through high-growth phases and commercializing differentiated optical technologies makes him a strong addition to our executive team as we execute our North American launch."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ritchie will oversee North American operations, sales, marketing, strategic partnerships, and channel development, supporting a phased commercialization strategy that includes optical labs and clinical partnerships, followed by broader consumer and brand integrations. He will also partner closely with product, operations, and regulatory teams to support execution planning, organizational development, and scalable market entry.

"I'm excited to join Rise at a pivotal inflection point," said Erik Ritchie, CCO of Rise. "Rise has built a strong foundation in technology and IP, and my focus will be on translating that into a disciplined operating model-aligning product, commercial execution, and organizational capability to build a scalable North American business."

The appointment further strengthens Rise's executive leadership team as the Company advances toward commercialization within the US$160 billion global eyewear market.1

Engagement of Market Making and Investor Relations

Rise also announces it has entered into a market making agreement with Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to trade the common shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to market liquidity. The services will be provided in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), and applicable legislation.

Under the agreement dated March 9, 2026, GIACP will receive a fee of C$8,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is six months, and the agreement will automatically renew for additional six-month periods unless the Company provides GIACP with written notice of termination at least 30 days prior to the end of the term or a renewal term.

GIACP is arm's length to the Company and does not own any securities of Rise as of the date of this release; however, GIACP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

GIACP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Rise has also engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike"), to provide capital markets and investor relations support, including investor awareness, corporate communications and social media. Strike is a boutique firm led by Julia Becker, which specializes in investor relations, marketing and corporate communications. Under the agreement dated March 15, 2026, Strike will receive a fee of C$8,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is twelve months, with written notice of termination at least 60 days prior to the end of the term.

Strike does not own any securities of Rise as of the date of this release; however, Strike and its principal may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Generation IACP Inc.

Generation IACP is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange. GIACP is located at 22 St. Clair Avenue East, 18th Floor, Toronto, ON M4T 2S3 Canada. For more information visit: https://generationiacp.com/

About Strike

Strike is a boutique capital markets and investor relations firm with extensive experience across various industries. Strike offers in-depth, full-service capital markets, strategic investor relations and communications strategies to its clients. The Strike strategy includes integrated investor communications and messaging, investor outreach and engagement, identifying unique value propositions and overall capital market support. Strike is headquartered in Vancouver, BC 815 Main St #203, West Vancouver, BC V7T 0A5. For more information about Strike, visit: www.strikecomm.com

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. trades on the CSE under the ticker symbol "EYE". Rise is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the CSE to commence trading of the Common Shares, the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

1 https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/eyewear-market

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288753

Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.