

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday as oil prices climbed higher amid an escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East following reports of fresh attacks by Iran on the United Arab Emirates that targeted Dubai's international airport and the Fujairah oil port.



U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Western allies for rebuffing his request to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.



Germany's benchmark DAX was up 10.47 points or 0.04% at 23,576.23 a few minutes before noon. Earlier, after dropping to a low of 23,460.23, the index had climbed to 23,654.73.



E.ON is up 2.6%. Munich Re and RWE are gaining 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Hannover Re, Siemens Energy, Brenntag, Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil Holding, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Deutsche Telekom are up 0.7%-1.1%.



Sartorius is up 5.4% after setting new mid-term financial targets. Sartorius said it expects its addressable markets to grow at a rate of approximately 7 to 9% per year over the medium term.



Sartorius management expects the company to consistently outgrow its addressable markets by around 100 to 200 basis points per year leading to an organic sales revenue growth in constant currencies of 8 to 11% per year at group level. Also, underlying EBITDA margin at group level is supposed to grow by approximately 50 to 75 basis points per year.



Rheinmetall is down more than 2.5%. Scout24 is declining by nearly 2%, while Fresenius and Deutsche Bank are down 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.



Qiagen, Adidas, Gea Group, SAP, Commerzbank, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens Healthineers are down 0.5%-1.2%.



In economic news, a report from the Centre for European Economic Research showed Germany's ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment plummeted by 58.8 points to -0.5 in March 2026, down from 58.3 in February and far below market expectations of 39, as sentiment was severely impacted by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, the assessment of the current economic situation strengthened, with the index climbing 3.0 points to -62.9, surpassing expectations of -67.3.



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