Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Strengthens Market Leadership in G2 Spring 2026 Reports

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that the company has received multiple #1 rankings and awards from G2.com. Crexendo was recognized for the highly acclaimed #1 rankings for Best Usability, Best Support, and Most Likely to Recommend in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, Contact Center, and Customer Communications Management by G2.com, which is the leading business software review platform, empowering buyers with real-world insights backed by verified customer reviews.

Crexendo has consistently received top ratings from real users on G2, and that recognition continued in the Spring reports with the company receiving #1 rankings for Ease of Use for the 18th consecutive quarter and Quality of Support for the 17th consecutive quarter. Winning Best Usability and Best Support awards on an ongoing basis highlights Crexendo's commitment to delivering powerful cloud business communications solutions with cutting edge features that are easy to use, simple to manage, and backed by industry-leading customer support.

Customer recognition on G2 is particularly meaningful because rankings are based entirely on verified user reviews and adoption data. Crexendo's consistent #1 rankings reflect the platform's ability to deliver reliable communications infrastructure, strong customer support, and rapid deployment capabilities for service providers and enterprise customers.

The Spring 2026 reports continue a long track record of strong user satisfaction, with Crexendo maintaining several long-standing #1 rankings including:

Ease of Use - 18 consecutive quarters

Quality of Support - 17 consecutive quarters

Ease of Doing Business With - 18 consecutive quarters

Best Meets Requirements - 17 consecutive quarters

Users Most Likely to Recommend - 12 consecutive quarters

Crexendo also received the Highest User Adoption award, reflecting continued expansion of the company's platform, which now exceeds 7 million users globally. In addition, Crexendo received #1 rankings in numerous UCaaS capability categories. Overall, the company maintained its 4.9 out of 5-star rating for 16 consecutive quarters, one of the highest sustained ratings in the industry.

Crexendo was also recognized as a Momentum Leader in G2's Momentum Grid Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. These rankings reflect the company's accelerating platform adoption, expanding partner ecosystem, and continued innovation, including the integration of AI-driven capabilities across the Crexendo platform.

"We are proud to see our platform consistently recognized by users across multiple categories on G2.com," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "These rankings reflect the strength of our cloud communications platform, the dedication of our support organization, and the continued innovation we are delivering across AI-powered communications. As our platform continues to scale globally and surpass seven million users, we believe this level of customer validation reinforces the long-term growth opportunity for Crexendo."

"Being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge-it's proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers," said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "Congratulations to Crexendo for earning this recognition through the authentic voice of their users."

Crexendo continues to be a leading platform for organizations modernizing their communications infrastructure with scalable, AI-enabled cloud solutions. The company now supports over 7 million end users across more than 350,000 organizations worldwide through its expanding partner ecosystem and direct offerings. According to industry research from Frost & Sullivan, Crexendo is the fastest-growing cloud communications platform provider in the United States, growing at more than twice the industry average. The company's software-first platform strategy enables service providers and enterprises to deliver advanced communications capabilities while reducing infrastructure complexity and accelerating deployment.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software companies partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "look forward," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being proud that their platform is consistently recognized by users across multiple categories on G2.com; (ii) believing these rankings reflect the strength of our cloud communications platform, the dedication of the support organization, and the continued innovation being delivering across AI-powered communications; believing that as the platform continues to scale globally and surpass seven million users this level of customer validation reinforces the long-term growth opportunity for Crexendo and (iv) believing that being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge it's proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-strengthens-market-leadership-in-g2-spring-2026-reports-1148402