Andersen Consulting continues to strengthen its digital transformation platform with the addition of U.S.-based collaborating firm Milestone Technologies, a proven global IT services and digital solutions provider.

Founded in 1997, Milestone Technologies delivers end-to-end technology and outsourcing solutions spanning digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure management, data, AI and automation, applications and digital engineering, business process outsourcing, and platform implementation for ServiceNow and Salesforce. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Milestone operates in 35 countries globally and works with some of the world's largest enterprises. The firm's integrated delivery model empowers clients to transform IT operations, boost service efficiency, and scale technology ecosystems seamlessly worldwide.

"Milestone Technologies, an employee-first organization, delivers measurable business outcomes and accelerates digital transformation for clients across industries through deep technical and process expertise," said Sameer Kishore, CEO of Milestone Technologies. "We are excited about our collaboration with Anderson Consulting as it unites our operational excellence with their global consulting reach, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide."

"Milestone Technologies' depth of technical expertise and managed-service capabilities enhances our ability to deliver integrated digital solutions across the globe," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "This collaboration strengthens our platform, enabling clients to move seamlessly from strategy to execution while leveraging best-in-class technology and delivery capabilities at scale."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317237539/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com