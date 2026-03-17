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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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17.03.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Selected by NVIDIA to Present at GTC, Adoreboard Unveils AI That Puts a Price Tag on Poor Customer Experience

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoreboard, the Belfast-based AI firm, has been selected by NVIDIA to present breakthrough research at NVIDIA GTC 2026, where it today unveils Customer Revenue Impact (CRI), a new approach that automatically connects customer feedback to revenue outcomes.

Picture caption: Left to right: Adoreboard COO Aislin Cathcart, CEO Chris Johnston, and Senior AI and Insights Engineer Zamena Jaffer, who will present the company's Accelerated Speed to Insight research at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose, California.

Powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration, Adoreboard's Deep Semantic Clustering technique analyzes customer feedback 923 times faster than manual human analysis, reducing processing time per comment from 30 seconds to 0.03 seconds while increasing the quality of insight.

Adoreboard's AI detects levels of human trust in customer feedback from contact centers, surveys and online reviews, connecting it directly to revenue data. The result, known as Customer Revenue Impact, is a ranked list of experience issues by financial exposure, telling businesses exactly where to act and what fixing it is worth.

Value Retail, creator and operator of The Bicester Collection, the world's leading portfolio of luxury outlet shopping villages spanning 12 destinations across 9 countries and welcoming millions of visitors a year, uses Adoreboard to prioritize decisions to improve customer experience. It connects how guests feel about their experience to spend per visit, making the financial cost of individual experience failures visible and actionable.

Mazhar Butt, Director, Guest Experience Development of Value Retail said: "By merging spend data with the Adoreboard predictive insights, we could move beyond correlation and actually measure opportunity loss, how much money we have potentially lost when Trust falls below target. It makes the cost of poor customer experience visible in real financial terms."

In a study of 20,000 customer survey results from a major North American telecommunications provider, Customer Revenue Impact predicted, with 86% accuracy, which customers would leave, and when the model incorporated actual churn data, this increased to 99%.

Chris Johnston, CEO of Adoreboard, said: "Customer experience leaders have long been walking into board meetings with traditional customer satisfaction scores. Boards today want to know what experience is costing them and where to invest. Customer Revenue Impact is the answer. It translates customer trust into revenue: the risk if you do nothing, the return if you act."

NOTES TO EDITOR

NVIDIA GTC 2026: Adoreboard is presenting "Accelerated Speed to Insight," the research underpinning Customer Revenue Impact, at NVIDIA GTC 2026 (March 16-19, San Jose, California). NVIDIA GTC is the world's largest and most significant AI and accelerated computing conference. The research demonstrates a 923x speed-up compared with manual human analysis using NVIDIA A10G GPU acceleration, reducing processing time per customer comment from 30 seconds to 0.03 seconds. Overall analysis time drops by 83%. Full session details: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/session-catalog/sessions/gtc26-p81368

Churn Prediction Validation Study: The 86% churn prediction accuracy figure is from a validation study using over 20,000 real customer records from a major North American telecommunications provider serving millions of subscribers. Predictions were validated against actual historical churn outcomes and landed within 1% of reality.

About Adoreboard

Adoreboard is the CX predictive intelligence platform that delivers Customer Revenue Impact. Using Emotion AI, the platform quantifies customer trust, surfaces hidden issues, and ranks them by financial exposure. CX leaders walk into board meetings with revenue numbers, not sentiment scores. From survey close to strategic narrative in minutes. Adoreboard is a Queen's University Belfast spin-out serving enterprise organizations across telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and technology.

For more information, visit www.adoreboard.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935947/Adoreboard.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/selected-by-nvidia-to-present-at-gtc-adoreboard-unveils-ai-that-puts-a-price-tag-on-poor-customer-experience-302716152.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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