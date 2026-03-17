PARROT: First NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) call-off orders placed for Parrot ANAFI UKR micro-UAV systems

First NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) call-off orders placed for Parrot ANAFI UKR micro-UAV systems

Parrot, a European leader in professional micro-UAVs, has announced that initial call-off orders have been placed through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for ANAFI UKR micro-UAV systems, with shipments underway in Q1 2026 in successive tranches of 100-500 units and volumes expected to scale into the thousands as the programs progress

NSPA is a NATO agency providing procurement and life-cycle support services to NATO and participating Nations. ANAFI UKR is accessible to eligible customers via NSPA's UAS Support Partnership, enabling procurement through catalogue ordering or call-off orders, in accordance with national procedures. This marks another significant demonstration of the collective requirement definition and procurement among like-minded Nations in fostering interoperability, effectiveness and confirming multinational cooperation under the NATO framework.

For Parrot, the NSPA outline agreement procurement strategy offers a scalable and repeatable route to support NATO Nations. It builds on long-standing relationships with defence and government users to support follow-on orders for ANAFI UKR and can facilitate procurement of other eligible Parrot systems.

These initial call-off orders relate to two separate end-users: (i) the Finnish Defence Forces, for which Parrot previously announced a procurement, and (ii) a second NSPA-eligible defence customer. Further customer details will be disclosed once authorised.

Chris Roberts, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer at Parrot, said: "NSPA procurement channels provide eligible nations with a clear, established route to acquire and field capability more quickly, using standardized contracting mechanisms, while decisions remain fully driven by national requirements. These first call-off orders are a concrete step in that direction. At unit level, the need is for a compact system that can be deployed quickly and used discreetly, while maintaining autonomy in GNSS-denied conditions. ANAFI UKR meets that requirement by combining embedded AI and optical navigation to support autonomous flight, including in GNSS-denied environments."

ANAFI UKR: tactical micro-UAV for defence and government missions

Parrot's tactical micro-UAVs are designed for defence and government operations requiring secure communications and protected data handling, robust performance in demanding operational environments, and rapid deployment with ease of use at unit level. Their compact form factor supports mobility and dispersed operations, enabling effective employment in the field while maintaining a high level of operational security.

ANAFI UKR brings together embedded AI, optical navigation, and full offline autonomy in a sub-1 kg format, ensuring resilience, tactical awareness, hardened cyber-resilience, and total data sovereignty. Designed to remain fully operational in GNSS-denied environments and hostile electromagnetic conditions, the system integrates advanced optical navigation, antispoofing with frequency hopping military radio (MARS), and hardened cybersecurity architecture, all tested in live electronic warfare scenarios.

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance micro-UAVs and photogrammetry software, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its microdrone systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking, and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

Parrot is also behind Pix4D, a leading suite of software solutions for photogrammetry and geospatial data processing. Designed for professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, public safety and environmental monitoring, Pix4D enables advanced 2D and 3D modeling, mapping and digital twin generation.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 400 people and generates most of its revenue, €78 million in 2024, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, corporate media

Marie Calleux - T.: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@actus.fr Tech & trade media

Chris Roberts - T.: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

pr@parrot.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGycYpRtaJzKym5vk8iXmGRjb5hkl2SXZWnIl2FuapubaZ6RnGySl8fJZnJolWtp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97063-parrot_cp_nato_nspa-contracts_20260317_en_def.pdf