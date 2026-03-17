Summary: Leadership expert and security consultant Sean Morris' book, "Built to Lead: How Leadership is Born and Made," has achieved #1 rankings on Amazon's Free Kindle list across multiple business and leadership categories, highlighting his influence in veteran-based leadership philosophy.

Jackson, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Sean Morris, a former law enforcement and security officer, has achieved a significant milestone with his book, Built to Lead: How Leadership is Born and Made, which has quickly climbed the Amazon charts to reach #1 on the Free Kindle list across the competitive categories of Business Leadership, Management Skills, and Business Office Skills.

Image: Built to Lead by Sean Morris

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Built to Lead delivers practical leadership lessons drawn from handling high-stakes crises and delicate situations where decisions had immediate consequences. Morris introduces leaders to the principles that guide leaders when pressure is intense and uncertainty is unavoidable. His philosophy addresses the rift between people and leaders caused by technology, the accountability that follows a high-positioning role, and the necessity of decisive action under difficult circumstances.

In the book, Morris explores how leaders can build trust within teams made up of people with very different experiences and personalities. This trust is the foundation that distinguishes a leader from someone who is just a name on the organization's chart and someone whom others are willing to follow into a fire. According to him, fairness and integrity must be among a leader's consistent values, because they are most likely to earn the loyalty and respect of teams.

Morris' holistic leadership philosophy also addresses the growing tension between technology and human leadership. Morris warns that leaders must avoid losing personal connection in the age of automation. As he writes, "The more tech we put between us and our people, the more we risk becoming managers of things, instead of leaders of people. Once you lose that human connection, you've lost the very heart of leadership."

These instances form the foundation of the lessons he now shares in Built to Lead with leaders of both public and private sectors. Morris' goal is to provide readers with a practical framework that helps them lead effectively in unpredictable situations; he shares, "If these pages help even one person become the best version of themselves as a leader, to me, that's a win."

Built to Lead: How Leadership is Born and Made is available now on Amazon.

About the Author:

Sean Morris is a leadership expert, security consultant, and best-selling author with more than 30 years of experience in military, law enforcement, and corporate leadership. He has led SWAT missions, crisis negotiations, and multi-agency responses to major incidents, working closely with various federal, state, and military organizations. After retiring from law enforcement, he now leads large security teams and mentors the next generation of leaders.

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Source: Avazona Ltd.