Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies in sepsis and critical care based on an exclusive apoA-I technology platform, today announces that it has filed its Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 17, 2026 (filing number: D. 26-0099) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

ABIONYX Pharma's 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on the company's website (www.abionyx.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org).

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.

Disclaimer:

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements include all matters that are not historical fact and generally, but not always, may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "are expected to," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "should," "will," "will continue," "may," "is likely to," "plans" or similar expressions, including variations and the negatives thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and ABIONYX Pharma's actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ significantly from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if the ABIONYX Pharma's results of operations and financial condition and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. ABIONYX Pharma does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com