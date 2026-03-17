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China drosselt, Preise explodieren: Wird dieser kaum bekannte Rohstoff zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
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WKN: 875558 | ISIN: FR0000039299 | Ticker-Symbol: BOP
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 20:08
5,200 Euro
+18,02 % +0,794
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLLORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLLORE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0255,17520:23
5,0005,20020:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOLLORE
BOLLORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOLLORE SE5,200+18,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.