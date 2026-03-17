

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bollore SE (BOP.SG) announced earnings for its that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR348 million. This compares with EUR1.822 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to EUR2.926 billion from EUR3.130 billion last year.



Bollore SE earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR348 Mln. vs. EUR1.822 Bln. last year. -Revenue: EUR2.926 Bln vs. EUR3.130 Bln last year.



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