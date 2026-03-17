Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with 1322645 BC Ltd. (the "Optionor") pursuant to which the Company has the exclusive option (the "Option") to conduct due diligence and acquire a 100% interest in a suite of uranium assets located in South Australia and the Northern Territory, Australia (the "Assets"). The Option and the Company's exclusivity to negotiate shall continue for sixty (60) days from the date of the Agreement (the "Exclusivity Period"). In consideration for the Option and the right to conduct a full due diligence review, Golden Age shall pay the Optionor the sum of C $150,000.

During the Exclusivity Period, the Optionor shall not solicit or encourage any inquiries or proposals from other parties regarding the sale of the Assets. The Optionor shall provide the Company and its advisors access to all relevant technical, financial and legal data.

Related Party Disclosure

The Agreement is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") however the Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in premier, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to pinpoint "Best in Their Class Resource Assets" worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and adhere to the letter of the law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of Golden Age Exploration as of the date of this news release. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for future exploration results, the size and nature of any potential mineral resources, the timing and execution of exploration programs, and the Company's ability to achieve its exploration objectives. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.