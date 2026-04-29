Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company" or "Golden Age") is pleased to announce that Jason Barnett has agreed to serve as a Director of the Company effective April 29, 2026. Mr. Barnett is a seasoned mining executive with over 20 years of experience in gold and critical minerals. He holds a degree in Geology from Macquarie University and an MBA from the University of Western Australia. Mr. Barnett possesses extensive experience spanning multiple commodities in Australia and Canada, supported by a strong technical background gained through operational positions, resource geology consulting, and project management.

Mr. Barnett was the Business Development Manager at Technology Metals Australia, establishing a downstream processing business for vanadium electrolyte and driving strategic partnerships and corporate development. He also co-founded Playa One Pty Ltd and sold the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, now in a joint venture with Impact Minerals Limited. Impact's Pre-Feasibility Study projects a NPV 10 of A$1.165 billion, with annual HPA production of 10kt.

Also effective April 29, 2026, Kevin Hanson has resigned as a Director of the Company. Mr. Hanson has served as a Director of Golden Age since its incorporation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hanson for his considerable contributions to the development of the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Private Placement

Golden Age is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of one (1) year from closing. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause ("Acceleration") which provides that if, on any seven (7) consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the Closing Date, the closing sales price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.50 per common share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to the 30th calendar day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to make option and reimbursement payments in connection with Golden Age's option over a portfolio of uranium projects in Australia (see the Company's news release dated April 15, 2026) and for general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294889

Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.