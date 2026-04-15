Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") granting it an option to acquire 100% of the uranium exploration portfolio in Australia (the "Property") owned by MAC Minerals Pty Ltd. ("MAC").

About the Letter of Intent

In consideration for the option on the exploration portfolio, Golden Age will, at the direction of the Property vendors:

Issue 2,000,000 common shares;

Pay CA$50,000; and

Reimburse certain expenses related to the LOI and the Property.

Under the terms of the LOI, Golden Age will have the right, but not the obligation, on or before June 30, 2026, to enter into a Definitive Agreement with the parties to the LOI. The Definitive Agreement shall provide that all issued and outstanding shares of MAC be transferred to Golden Age upon Golden Age issuing an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares and paying CA$100,000.

Expenditure Commitments

The Definitive Agreement will require Golden Age to:

undertake an aggregate of CA$1.5M of in-ground expenditures (the " First Expenditure Commitment" ) on the Property within 24 months of the signing of the Definitive Agreement (the " First Expenditure Period" ); and

) on the Property within 24 months of the signing of the Definitive Agreement (the " ); and undertake an aggregate of CA$2.5M of in-ground expenditures (the "Second Expenditure Commitment") on the Property within 36 months from the end of the First Expenditure Period (the "Second Expenditure Period").

Any shortfall on the First Expenditure Commitment can be satisfied through payment of cash or shares of Golden Age. If the First Expenditure Commitment is not met with 30 days of the expiry of the First Expenditure Period, the Property can be reacquired by the vendors for CA$5,000 per Project (as that term is defined below).

Any shortfall on the Second Expenditure Commitment can be satisfied through payment of cash or shares of Golden Age. If the Second Expenditure Commitment is not met with 30 days of the expiry of the Second Expenditure Period, the Property can be reacquired by the vendors for $5,000 per Project.

Milestone Payments on Properties

Additionally, the Definitive Agreement shall provide for the following milestone payments on the Property:

Upon completion of a geophysical survey on any one of the Projects: CA$25,000 in cash and CA$75,000 which may be satisfied by the issuance of Golden Age shares;

Upon the commencement of drilling on any one of the Projects: CA$25,000 in cash and CA$75,000 which may be satisfied by the issuance of Golden Age shares;

Upon the completion of three drillholes returning uranium grades greater than 200ppm Uranium oxide (U3O8) and greater than 3 metre intercept lengths on any of the Projects: CA$750,000 which may be satisfied by the issuance of Golden Age shares. This is a one-time payment, payable only once the milestone has been achieved;

Upon defining a Joint Ore Reserves Committee (" JORC ") compliant, or equivalent, uranium resource of at least 15 million pounds U3O8 at grades above 300ppm on any Project: CA$1,000,000 which may be satisfied by the issuance of Golden Age shares. This is a one-time payment, payable only once the milestone has been achieved;

") compliant, or equivalent, uranium resource of at least 15 million pounds U3O8 at grades above 300ppm on any Project: CA$1,000,000 which may be satisfied by the issuance of Golden Age shares. This is a one-time payment, payable only once the milestone has been achieved; Upon defining a JORC compliant, or equivalent, uranium resource of at least 30 million pounds U3O8 a at grades above 300ppm on any Project: CA$2,000,000 which may be satisfied by the issuance of Golden Age shares. This amount is payable on each Project for which the milestone is achieved; and

for which the milestone is achieved; and Golden Age shall pay a royalty of 2% net smelter returns on the Property (the "Royalty"), including any additional projects acquired by it within the Hamilton Basin. 1% of the Royalty can be purchased by Golden Age for CA$2,000,000 at or prior to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 or a JORC Pre-Feasibility Study on the Projects. The remaining 1% can be repurchased as agreed to by the parties, acting reasonably, based on a fair market value at the applicable time.

Related Party Disclosure

MAC and its principals are at arm's length to the Company. The LOI has been entered into pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Company and 1322645 BC Ltd. and announced by the Company in its new release dated March 17, 2026. As such, the transaction contemplated in the LOI is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation, as the fair market value of the transaction, in so far as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About the Uranium Exploration Portfolio

The Property is comprised of three projects (the "Projects", each a "Project"): the Hamilton Basin Project, the Algebuckina Project and the Yalyirimbi Project. The Property represents a rare opportunity to enter the energy sector in a jurisdiction with existing uranium mining, transportation and export regulations and infrastructure1. The Company believes that the Property is highly prospective for large-scale, sedimentary-hosted uranium mineralisation2.

The flagship Project, Hamilton Basin, located in South Australia, is highly prospective for roll-front and palaeo-channel type uranium. Encompassing almost the entirety of the sedimentary Mesozoic-Cenozoic basin after which the Project is named, covering an area of 10,655sqkm of granted Exploration Licences (Table 1), the Hamilton Basin Project is considered to be a large scale, untested uranium exploration target.

The Hamilton Basin Project is located in the northern central part of South Australia, centred on longitude 134° 40' E and latitude 26° 50' S.

Previous exploration in the Project area has confirmed the existence of high levels of uranium in basement rocks and high levels of uranium in the Hamilton Basin sedimentary sequence. Furthermore, limited historical drilling in the 1980's3 has identified palaeo-channel-hosted uranium mineralisation.

Based on proprietary regional geological and geographical studies, and historical exploration results, a very large roll-front uranium system is believed to have persisted at the Hamiton Basin Project.

The Algebuckina Project is the second Project in the Property portfolio and is also located in South Australia. The Project consists of one Exploration Licence covering 273sqkm (Table 1) and is considered prospective for roll-front and unconformity-type uranium mineralisation.

The Algebuckina Project is also located in the northern central part of South Australia, centred on longitude 135° 45' E and latitude 27° 55' S.

Previous exploration at the Algebuckina Project identified uranium enrichment in a basal sedimentary sequence outcropping within the Project, as well as numerous occurrences of uranium mineralisation within basement rocks immediately south of the Project. The proximity of uraniferous "hot rocks" is an important component of the exploration model.

The Algebuckina Project hosts two discrete uranium exploration targets. The first, the Hastings Target, corresponds to a known uranium occurrence within a discrete radiometric anomaly measuring approximately 7km long. Hastings is prospective for unconformity-related uranium mineralisation.

The second target, the Mount Harvey Target, corresponds to a discrete radiometric anomaly associated with the sedimentary Cadna-Owie Formation, which extends for approximately 30kms across the Project. Mount Harvey is prospective for roll-front uranium mineralisation.

The Yalyirimbi Project, the third Project in the Property portfolio, is located in the Northern Territory and includes one granted Exploration Licence covering 247sqkm (Table 1) and two application Exploration Licences covering 324sqkm (Table 1). The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for palaeo-channel and REDOX type uranium mineralisation in the style of the Four Mile and Beverley uranium deposits of the Frome Embayment in South Australia. The Four Mile and Beverly deposits contain approximately 100Mlb of uranium6. Yalyirimbi is also considered prospective for ionic-clay REE enrichment.

Yalyirimbi is located in the central part of the Northern Territory, centred on longitude 132° 50' E and latitude 22° 35' S.

Previous exploration at the Yalyirimbi Project, which includes airborne electromagnetic surveying, has identified more than 50km of incised palaeo-channels containing Eocene-aged uranium-bearing sediments. Importantly, this palaeo-channel system lies immediately adjacent to the Yalyirimbi Range that hosts high levels of uranium in basement rocks outside of the Project. The headwaters of the palaeo-channels emanate from the range front draining this large uraniferous source area.

Only two historical drill holes have tested the Yalyirimbi palaeo-channel system with both holes intersecting uranium mineralisation7 which supports the robust nature of the exploration model. Such limited drilling - despite its success in intersecting mineralisation - has inadequately tested the large palaeo-channel system, including the upper reaches of the channels that lie proximal to the uranium source rocks.

Access to the publicly available airborne electromagnetic survey data, which is a crucial geophysical technique used to identify palaeo-channel systems, marks the Yalyirimbi Project for near-term, targeted drilling.

The Yalyirimbi Project is also considered prospective for ionic-clay hosted rare earth elements (REE) with the world's largest REE-uranium-phosphate deposit8, Nolans Bore, located 30km east of the Yalyirimbi Project and proximal to the Project's palaeo-channel system.

Summary

Golden Age is tremendously excited by the acquisition of this large-scale uranium portfolio and considers the upside potential of these three Projects as unprecedented. All Projects host existing uranium occurrences and large-scale targets that include walk-up drill targets. The flagship Project, Hamilton Basin, has the potential to develop into a significant roll-front uranium precinct. Golden Age is in an enviable position to have secured exploration rights to almost the entire Hamilton Basin, which has only seen minimal exploration historically.

The Projects comprising the Property were generated by Ross Brown, a sedimentologist and geomorphologist with over forty years' mineral exploration experience. In the 1990's Mr Brown was involved in resource drilling at the Mulga Rock uranium deposit in Western Australia and, in 2006, founded Oklo Uranium to explore for Langer-Heinrich style palaeo-channel uranium in Australia and Africa. Oklo listed on the Australian Security Exchange (ASX) in 2007, raising $8M. In recent years, Mr Brown has applied his modified uranium Exploration Model to sedimentary terrains in central Australia, generating high-quality projects. In 2024, Mr Brown collaborated with Rob Heaslop to secure the Mac Minerals uranium portfolio that Golden Age now has an option to acquire.

Table 1: Tenement Details

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References

Geological Survey of South Australia - Uranium Critical mineral potential of South Australia - Uranium | Energy & Mining Penney, Russell, 2012 - Australian sandstone-hosted uranium deposits - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/272225362_Australian_sandstone-hosted_uranium_deposits Poggi, J.P., 1981 - Progress and Final Report for the Period 30/6/80 to 29/12/80 EL 653 Mount Treloar, Afmeco Pty Ltd - https://demstedpprodaue12.blob.core.windows.net/mesac-public/resources/files/5935738/ENV03902.pdf Khakimzhanov, M., 2024 - Progress and Final Report for the Period 30/6/80 to 29/12/80 EL 653 Mount Treloar, Afmeco Pty Ltd - https://www.google.com/search?q=Marat+Khakimzhanov+-+Geology+of+uranium+ISL+deposits+in+Kazakhstan%3A+The+origin+of+40%25+of+worldwide&rlz=1C1UEAD_enCA1067CA1070&oq=Marat+Khakimzhanov+-+Geology+of+uranium+ISL+deposits+in+Kazakhstan%3A+The+origin+of+40%25+of+worldwide&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBBzQzMmowajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 Tao, S., 2025 - Bigrlyi Mineral Resource Update - https://app.sharelinktechnologies.com/announcement-preview/asx/e02284ebfd8988624e9dae62205b9f24 South Australia's Major Operating/Approved Mines Resource Estimates and Production Statistics - https://map.sarig.sa.gov.au/CrystalRunner/Report/Export/1?exportName=MajorProjects Higgins, J. 2009 - Annual Report for Period Ending 30 December, 2008 Aileron Project EL24548 Yalyirimbi, Nupower Resources Ltd. Arafura Rare Earths Limited. Nolans - Arafura

Qualified Persons

Ehsan Salmabadi, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, future payments under the Agreement; entry into the Definitive Agreement and the payments and obligations thereunder; future expenditure commitments; the prospectivity of the Property; granting of future exploration licences; the persistence of a roll-front uranium system at the Hamiton Basin Project; the upside potential of the Property; development of the Hamilton Basin Project into a significant roll-front uranium precinct; and the Company's future plans and intentions.

Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



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Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.