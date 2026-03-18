Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced minority investment in Viking Mines Limited ("VKA"). Pursuant to the investment, American Tungsten subscribed for 150,000,000 ordinary shares of VKA for aggregate consideration of AUD$750,000. The transaction was completed following receipt of approval from VKA's shareholders. The Company's investment formed part of a broader financing completed by VKA.
For further details regarding the investment in VKA, see the Company's news release dated December 16, 2025.
About American Tungsten Corp.
American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.
For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or contact our Head, Investor Relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.
Social media links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/
X: https://x.com/amtungsten
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungstencorp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp
For further information, please contact:
Ali Haji
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ahaji@americantungstencorp.com
Phone: +1 647 871 4571
CSE: TUNG
OTCQB: TUNGF
FSE: RK90
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OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288920
Source: American Tungsten Corp.