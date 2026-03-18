Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced minority investment in Viking Mines Limited ("VKA"). Pursuant to the investment, American Tungsten subscribed for 150,000,000 ordinary shares of VKA for aggregate consideration of AUD$750,000. The transaction was completed following receipt of approval from VKA's shareholders. The Company's investment formed part of a broader financing completed by VKA.

For further details regarding the investment in VKA, see the Company's news release dated December 16, 2025.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

CSE: TUNG

OTCQB: TUNGF

FSE: RK90

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288920

Source: American Tungsten Corp.