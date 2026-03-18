

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy has appointed Elizabeth Westcott as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. She has served as Acting CEO since the departure of Meg O'Neill in December 2025.



Since joining the company in June 2023, Westcott has led Woodside's Australian operations-including the Scarborough Energy Project and the Bass Strait operator transition-as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia. Prior to Woodside, she was Chief Operating Officer at EnergyAustralia, following a 25-year career at ExxonMobil across Australia, the United Kingdom, and Italy.



WDS.AX was trading at A$31.64 up A$0.22 or 0.70%.



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