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WKN: A3DNGW | ISIN: AU0000224040 | Ticker-Symbol: WOP0
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 21:44
19,524 Euro
+0,25 % +0,048
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,22619,61417.03.
19,37619,57417.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD19,524+0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.