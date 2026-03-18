

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Poste Italiane (PST.MI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the full-year 2025 results, confirming the preliminary figures published on 26 February 2026. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year grew to 2.214 billion euros or 1.710 euros per share from 1.994 billion euros or 1.540 euros per share in the previous year.



Net operating revenue for the year grew to 13.588 billion euros from 12.927 billion euros last year.



The Board of Directors has decided to propose the payment of 0.85 euros per share as the balance dividend for fiscal year 2025. The interim dividend of 0.40 euros per share was already paid on 26 November 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to 1.25 euros per share, corresponding to a distribution of Poste Italiane's available net income for a total amount of 1.618 billion euros. The proposed ex dividend date is 22 June 2026, the record date is 23 June 2026, and the payment date is 24 June 2026.



In February, the company stated that its 2026 guidance points to an adjusted EBIT of more than 3.3 billion euros and a net profit of 2.3 billion euros, excluding the contribution from the TIM stake. Annual revenue is expected to be 13.5 billion euros.



PST.MI closed Tuesday's regular trading at 21.70 euros up 0.25 euros or 1.17%.



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