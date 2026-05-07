

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Poste Italiane S.p.A. (PST.MI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR812 million, or EUR0.627 per share. This compares with EUR593 million, or EUR0.458 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to EUR3.455 billion from EUR3.198 billion last year.



Poste Italiane S.p.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR812 Mln. vs. EUR593 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.627 vs. EUR0.458 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.455 Bln vs. EUR3.198 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News