DJ Zentra Group plc:

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: 18-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 March 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC Relationship Agreement Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that, further to its announcement of 17 March 2026, it has entered into a relationship agreement with its majority shareholder, GKU Holdings (UK) Limited. The agreement replaces the previous relationship agreement with One Heritage Property Development Limited following the reorganisation of the shareholding structure, under which there was no change in the ultimate beneficial ownership of the shareholding. The agreement formalises the relationship between the Company and GKU Holdings (UK) Limited and ensures that the Company continues to operate independently, with all transactions conducted at arm's length and on normal commercial terms. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 421351 EQS News ID: 2293120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)