medmix AG

Neuhofstrasse 20

CH-6430 Baar

communications@medmix.com

www.medmix.swiss

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MEDIA RELEASE

TIME names medmix as one of "World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth 2026"

Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - medmix has been included in the 2026 edition of the "World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth", a global ranking compiled by TIME Magazine in collaboration with data and research firm Statista. The list recognizes 500 companies worldwide that pair strong, profitable development with demonstrable progress in environmental performance.

The distinction places medmix among an elite group of organizations that excel across select critical dimensions, such as financial stability and environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, water consumption, and renewable energy usage. Out of more than 4'000 global companies evaluated across all industries that transparently disclose environmental performance data, only 500 made the final list.

"Being named one of TIME's World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth 2026 is a strong confirmation of our strategy," said René Willi, CEO of medmix. "We are continuously improving our environmental performance and transparency for our stakeholders. This external validation reinforces that sustainability is a driver of innovation that benefits our customers, our business, and the planet."

By using post-consumer recycled materials, improving resource efficiency, and pursuing science-based emission reduction targets, medmix translates its environmental commitments into measurable progress and long-term business performance. These efforts highlight medmix' ongoing commitment to sustainability across its operations and innovation pipeline.





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About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288959

Source: medmix AG