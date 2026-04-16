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MEDIA RELEASE

April 16, 2026

medmix' Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting 2026

At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of medmix Ltd., shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. medmix will pay an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.10 per share.

Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - medmix' shareholders approved all proposals of the company's Board of Directors at its AGM 2026. The shareholders approved the Annual Report 2025, including the business review, the financial statements of medmix Ltd, the consolidated financial statements 2025 as well as the appropriation of the annual result and the Sustainability Report.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 0.10 per share will be paid out on April 22, 2026. In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the compensation report of medmix. Discharge was granted to all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee. The remuneration limits for the Board of Directors for the period from AGM 2026 to AGM 2027, and for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2027, were approved as well.

Rob ten Hoedt was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the shareholders confirmed all members of the Board and of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. KPMG was confirmed as auditor and Proxy Voting Services GmbH was re-elected as the independent proxy.

The minutes of the AGM 2026 will be published within the statutory period on www.medmix.swiss.

Inquiries

Investor Relations: investorrelations@medmix.com

Media Relations: communications@medmix.com

Key dates in 2026

July 23, 2026 Half-year results 2026

About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from a dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees provide our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity, and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292855

Source: medmix AG