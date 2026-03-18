Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Larissa Görner-Meeus as Chief Product Officer (CPO)

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight announces the appointment of Larissa Görner-Meeus as Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective 4th of May 2026.

Larissa Görner-Meeus is a senior technology and product executive with more than 15 years of experience in media and broadcast technology. Larissa is a Dipl-Ing. Electrical Engineering and holds an MBA from Munich University of Applied Sciences. She brings a strong track record in product innovation, digital transformation, and the evolution of live media workflows. Notable previous positions include serving as Chief Technology Officer at Proximus Media House and as Senior Director of Product Management, AMPP & Cloud at Grass Valley. Larissa also previously held product leadership roles at Net Insight from 2016 to 2019.

"I'm delighted to appoint Larissa as our new Chief Product Officer. She brings a rare combination of commercial product leadership, technical expertise, and a strong commitment to the broader media technology community. Larissa is a recognized leader in the industry with a proven track record of driving transformation and innovation," says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. "We are excited to welcome her to the team as we continue to innovate and invest in the future of media."

As CPO, Larissa Görner-Meeus is a member of Net Insight's executive management team.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

Net Insight also provides time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. The innovative Zyntai solution improves network resilience, and reduces costs and deployment time.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



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Larissa Görner Meeus