Net Insight AB: Bulletin from Net Insight's Annual General Meeting 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Net Insight AB (publ) was held on 12 May 2026 in Solna, Sweden. The following resolutions, among others, were passed. The proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee have previously been published and are available on the company's website, www.netinsight.net.

Adoption of the annual accounts, appropriation of results and discharge from liability

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the Group for 2025. It was resolved that the company's results shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be distributed. The meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors, the deputy board member and the former CEO Crister Fritzson from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and board fees

The meeting resolved on the election of the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. Anna Söderblom, Jan Barchan, Cecilia de Leeuw, Karl Thedéen and Torbjörn Wingårdh were re-elected as board members. Anna Söderblom was re-elected as Chair of the Board. Axel Barchan was re-elected as personal deputy to Jan Barchan.

The meeting resolved on board fees in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, as follows: SEK 800,000 to the Chair of the Board, SEK 290,000 to each of the other board members elected by the meeting, SEK 143,000 to the deputy elected by the meeting, SEK 125,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee, SEK 50,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 40,000 to each other member of the Remuneration Committee.

Auditor

The meeting resolved to re-elect KPMG AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Board of Directors' remuneration report

The meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Long-Term Incentive Program 2026 (LTIP 2026)

The meeting resolved to approve the implementation of a long-term share-based incentive program, LTIP 2026, directed to senior executives and other key employees.

The meeting also resolved to approve the transfer of treasury shares as a hedging measure for the company's obligations under LTIP 2026.

Nomination Committee instruction

The meeting resolved to adopt an updated Nomination Committee instruction to apply until otherwise resolved by a general meeting.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase and transfer own shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the repurchase of own shares so that the company's holding at any given time does not exceed 1.4 percent of the total number of shares in the company. The meeting also resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the transfer of own shares.

The purpose of the authorization to repurchase own shares is to provide the Board of Directors with increased flexibility in the work with the company's capital structure, to provide flexibility regarding the company's possibilities to distribute capital to shareholders, and to enable hedging of obligations under long-term share-related incentive programs. The purpose of the authorization to transfer own shares is to enable corporate acquisitions, product acquisitions or collaboration agreements, to raise working capital, to broaden the shareholder base, or to provide hedging for the company's long-term share-related incentive programs.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

Rickard Dahlgren, General Counsel, Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, rickard.dahlgren@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest-performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

Net Insight also provides time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. The innovative Zyntai solution improves network resilience, and reduces costs and deployment time.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



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